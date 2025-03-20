Even people who don't watch Severance know that it's one of the most immaculately crafted shows being released right now. Do any casual scrolling through the cinephile corners of social media, and you'll come across screenshots from any given episode that flexes its formal precision and delicate chiaroscuro lighting. That's due in large part to cinematographer Jessica Lee Gagné, who has shot 14 of Severance's episodes, including the pilot, making her the primary architect of the show's visual language. Her involvement in the show was a long time coming, as Severance's director/executive producer/biggest Knicks fan Ben Stiller said on the Severance podcast that he first noticed her talents when watching a 2017 film called Sweet Virginia, a crime thriller starring Jon Bernthal and Christopher Abbott.

What Is 'Sweet Virginia' About?

Image via IFC

In a sleepy little town, Sam (Bernthal) runs the local motel, dealing with regular customer problems while trying to move on from his past. He was a promising rodeo rider until an injury left him with a limp and increasingly bad tremors (the less he thinks about this, the better). The only excitement in his life is the budding relationship he's been having with Bernadette (Rosemarie DeWitt), who's been grieving her husband getting shot to death by an unknown assailant. Little does Sam know that the person responsible for her husband's death is Elwood (Abbott), the off-putting young man who forcibly charmed his way into Sam's friendship and only came to town to kill the cheating husband of Lila (Imogen Poots) for money. Sweet Virginia is disappointingly thin as a narrative, and takes itself too seriously to have any pulpy fun, but it's worth seeing for the performances of Bernthal and Abbott, two different forces of gruff masculinity butting heads who are stuck in a dance of death with each other. It's a pretty good-looking dance when you have Jessica Lee Gagné shooting it, and it isn't hard to see what Stiller saw in her.

Ben Stiller Used Jessica Lee Gagné for 'Severance' and 'Escape at Dannemora'