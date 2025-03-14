We can all agree that Christopher Nolan’s next feature, The Odyssey, is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2026, not just because of his spectacular prowess in the art of filmmaking but also thanks to the impressive stars attached. This week alone, fans have gotten a glimpse of some of these actors, one of whom is an unrecognizable Jon Bernthal, courtesy of the image shared by @ChrisNolanMedia on X, showcasing production of The Odyssey already in full swing.

Bernthal, whose name was most recently attached to Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again as Frank Castle, aka Punisher, looks entirely different in the new set photo from The Odyssey. The actor sports a surprising bald look with lots of facial hair while rocking full historical costume gear and standing beside co-star and fellow MCU alum Tom Holland. The new photo dropped on the same day as Holland’s, who was also captured in full costume alongside Nolan.

Written, produced, and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer’s epic poem of the same name and is scheduled for a theatrical release in the US on July 17, 2026. It follows the perilous journey home of the Ancient Greek king of Ithaca, Odysseus, after the Trojan War to reunite with his wife, Penelope. The upcoming pic is said to be the most expensive film of Nolan's career, with an estimated production budget of $250 million. Check out Bernthal’s new-look below!

Who Will Star in ‘The Odyssey’?

Besides Bernthal and Holland, Nolan’s fantasy-action movie has added two other MCU stars: Spider-Man's Zendaya and Black Panther’s Lupita Nyong'o. Past collaborators of the director have also been confirmed to star in The Odyssey, including Matt Damon, Benny Safdie, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson. Damon will portray Odysseus, as confirmed in an unexpected first-look image of him in costume in mid-February, while Hathaway and Pattinson were cast in undisclosed roles in November 2024 alongside Zendaya, Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron.

Principal photography of The Odyssey began on February 25 in Aït Benhaddou, Morocco, with filming expected to take place in multiple exotic cities around the world, including Italy and Greece. Other stars added to the brilliant cast list are Josh Stewart, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, John Leguizamo, Jesse Garcia, Will Yun Lee, Rafi Gavron, Shiloh Fernandez, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Nick E. Tarabay, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurice Compte, Michael Vlamis, Iddo Goldberg, and Cosmo Jarvis.

Expect The Odyssey ​​​​​​in the summer of 2026, and stay tuned to Collider for further exciting updates about the film.

Source: @ChrisNolanMedia