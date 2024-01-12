The Big Picture The Punisher, played by Jon Bernthal, will be returning for Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

If, like me, you’re less a fan of the larger Marvel multiverse and more a fan of its down-to-earth stories, then you’re probably a fan of The Punisher. Before Echo and Marvel Spotlight hit our screens, Netflix delivered a series of gritty, street-level hero stories, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Defenders, to name a few. The Punisher spun off of Daredevil, where the titular antihero appeared in Season 2, starring Jon Bernthal as the vigilante who takes a rather violent approach to kee[ing the streets clean of scum after the murder of his wife and children.

The spinoff series was a success, running for two seasons on Netflix before the Defenders saga was canned in favor of moving all Marvel content to Disney+. Frank Castle is beloved to fans around the world for many reasons, and were thrilled to hear that he’ll be coming back for Daredevil: Born Again, the new series starring Charlie Cox that’s headed to Disney+. Ahead of the show’s release, Bernthal spoke to Collider’s Christina Radish about the potential for more stories featuring Frank, and what he believes is the reason the character resonates so strongly with so many people.

Bernthal Believes Frank Castle Resonates With Everyone

“I think there’s a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has,” Bernthal said, “In the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe. I think there’s a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply. I also know that it’s absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank. I’m gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right.”

When Bernthal says he’s committed to doing something the right way, it’s hard not to believe him. Since he last departed the role of the former Marine, he’s participated in a number of hard-hitting dramas that prove his commitment to fully-fledged, gripping characters, not least of which is Ava DuVernay’s Origin, in theaters now, where he plays the husband of Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor’s Isabel Wilkerson. It’s unknown how Frank will play into the dynamics of Born Again, but it’s hard to believe he’d show up for a simple drop-and-go cameo, like fellow Daredevil star Cox’s appearances in Echo or Spider-Man: No Way Home. With a history of working with military veterans, including on his podcast, Real Ones, it seems like Bernthal has a deep understanding of the character and isn’t willing to throw away his potential, even after things were clearly wrapped up at the end of The Punisher.

Daredevil: Born Again does not have a release date, but both seasons of The Punisher are available to stream on Netflix now.