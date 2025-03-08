While we're currently awaiting his return as Frank Castle/The Punisher in Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Jon Bernthal, has already established himself as the ultimate method actor who keeps wowing us with his rugged charm, intense performances, and the ability to convey more with less. He manages to leave a lasting impression even when he's been on the screen for only a few scenes. But there was a point when Bernthal burst into our collective consciousness, and that was through his breakout role on AMC's The Walking Dead.

The series, based on the post-apocalyptic horror comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard and developed by Frank Darabont, featured an ensemble cast of beloved characters, including Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes. However, ask anyone for a top three list of their favorites, and chances are that Shane, played by Bernthal, will come up more often than not. And it's all because of Season 2, Episode 12, "Better Angels," which etched the image of Shane, and, by extension, Bernthal, in our brains.

Bernthal's Portrayal of Shane in 'The Walking Dead' Is a Masterclass in Character Evolution