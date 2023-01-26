Ava DuVernay's upcoming adaptation of Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent has just announced its next round of casting. Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Connie Nielsen recently boarded the project in currently unknown roles. They join the previously announced Aunjanue Ellis.

Based on Isabel Wilkerson's book, Caste offers an in-depth exploration of the unspoken caste system that exists in America through race, class, and additional factors. In the book, Wilkerson draws comparisons to the systems in America, India, and Nazi Germany, honing in on eight pillars that define the systems. She offers researched perspectives that come from prominent historical figures and everyday people, connecting various histories. Ultimately, she aims to show how "America can move beyond the artificial and destructive separations of human divisions, toward hope in our common humanity."

Prior to the film, Bernthal most recently starred in the Showtime series American Gigolo, a modern re-imagining of the 1980 film. His other projects include The Punisher and The Walking Dead, among others. Caste reunites him with his King Richard co-star Ellis and The Many Saints of Newark co-star Farmiga. Continuing the reunions, Farmiga and Offerman both previously worked with DuVernay on When They See Us and Colin in Black and White, respectively. Farmiga is also a household name in horror, having starred in films including Orphan and The Conjuring, and TV shows such as Bates Motel. Offerman currently holds a series regular spot in FOX's The Great North and will appear in HBO's The Last of Us.

Nash has had a big few years with her career, notably holding regular roles in TV shows Reno 911! and Claws, which concluded in 2022. She stole the spotlight late last year in her role as Glenda Cleveland in Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Currently, she leads ABC's The Rookie spin-off series The Rookie: Feds. Jones is best known for pulling double duty in Broadway's Hamilton as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds. She also starred in Mrs. Fletcher and can be seen in the series Blindspotting, which returns with Season 2 this year. Nielsen is well-known for portraying Queen Hippolyta in DC's Wonder Woman and Justice League. Her most recent projects include Nobody and Drømmeren.

Caste is written and directed by DuVernay, who's known for projects such as 13th, When They See Us, Queen Sugar, and more. She produces alongside ARRAY Filmworks' Paul Garnes. Production is currently underway in Georgia and will eventually move to India and Germany. The film is set to have a multi-story structure.

Caste currently has no projected release window.