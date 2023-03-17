There is no denying the unbelievable talents of Jon Favreau. From Rudy to The Wolf of Wall Street to his decades-long role of Happy Hogan in the MCU — Favreau has become a much-beloved actor on the screens. On top of being an actor, he's also a prolific writer and director.

Obviously, this transition from actor to director isn't uncommon in the realms of Hollywood. However, credit should be given to the number of iconic hits he has forged over the years. Right now, his brilliant show The Mandalorian, which he created and directed, is just beginning its third season. In honor of this fantastic achievement, it seems only right to reflect on all nine feature films he has ever directed, as rated by the users of IMDb.

9 'Cowboys & Aliens' (2011)

IMDB Score: 6.0/10

Set in 1873, a gunslinger struck with amnesia (Daniel Craig) wanders into the small Arizonan town of Absolution. Unaware of how he got there nor who he really is, he somehow becomes the only hope for salvation when alien forces suddenly attack the town and its people.

As one of the weirder Westerns to be produced in cinema, Cowboys & Aliensattempted to ambitiously weld the beloved worlds of Western adventures with sci-fi thrill. Unfortunately, for Favreau, it was both a critical and box-office disappointment, with many criticizing the story's tone and inability to reach the level of epic-ness its title sets it to be.

8 'Zathura: A Space Adventure' (2005)

IMDB Score: 6.2/10

Expecting it to be a boring day, having been left in the care of their teenage sister, two young brothers are caught in a strange situation when they begin to play a space-themed board game — only to have their whole house shot into the depths of literal space.

Where the original Jumanji is the classic board game come-to-life movie, its sequel/spin-off, Zathura: A Space Adventure, didn't necessarily reach the same hype. But with a fun concept and a cast that includes the likes of Josh Hutcherson, Kristen Stewart, Dax Shepard, and Tim Robins — this movie is still a relatively charming one-off fantasy flick.

7 'Made' (2001)

IMDB Score: 6.3/10

Struggling to support his loved ones, aspiring boxer Bobby (Favreau) brings along his best friend Ricky (Vince Vaughn) as they're thrown into the world of organized crime with the mafia and a money-laundering scheme.

Serving as Favreau's feature directorial debut, Made was also a film he wrote and produced. It was met with generally positive reviews for its goofy fun, but given its limited release in the United States and the United Kingdom, it appears to be one of Favreau's hidden gems.

6 'The Lion King' (2019)

Image via Disney

IMDB Score: 6.8/10

After witnessing his father's murder, Simba (JD McCrary and later Donald Glover) — the young lion prince — flees his kingdom and abandons his homeland. But eventually, after several years, a chance encounter from his past life leaves him to embark on a journey that allows him to embrace his role as rightful King.

Given how beloved the original Disney animation is, it's understandable why this live-action adaptation of The Lion Kingreceived mixed reactions from fans and critics. Where the music and striking visuals were praised, many criticized the narrative's lack of originality and how the animals were visualized - specifically highlighting how their realistic imaging hindered the well-needed expressivity of the characters. What a shame.

5 'Iron Man 2' (2010)

Image via Paramount Pictures

IMDB Score: 6.9/10

Now publicly recognized as Iron Man, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) has become a full media sensation while evading government pressures to share his new technology with the military. But Tony's life becomes even more complicated as his health begins to decline, and he's suddenly faced with a foe set out for revenge.

With the huge success of its predecessor, Iron Man 2was met with high expectations from both the fans and the critics. But with multiple underdeveloped villains, odd pacing, and an overall rushed ending, this sequel couldn't match up with its first installment, as it seemed to suffer from the "more is better" attitude. Luckily, it did a good job establishing Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and the world of S.H.I.E.L.D.

4 'Elf' (2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

IMDB Score: 7.1/10

Having grown up among the elves after being accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler, Buddy (Will Ferrel) takes a leap of faith: he travels to New York to find his biological father.

Where it is now hailed as one of the greatest Christmas films of all time, Elfwas surprisingly not something Favreau was initially interested in due to the original script being "a much darker version of the film," as explained in an interview with The Rolling Stones. Only when he rewrote the script to reflect the essence of the classic Rankin/Bass Christmas specials, he agreed to direct it. Thankfully he did, as the final version utilizes the bright innocence of Buddy that Favreau wove in.

3 'Chef' (2014)

IMDB Score: 7.3/10

After losing his job as head chef in a popular Los Angeles restaurant, Carl Casper (Favreau) decides to start anew and launch a food truck that allows him to re-ignite his passion for cooking and become a better man for his family.

Compared to other films that Favreau has directed, Chefwas a true passion project. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he explained that it was important "to go back to [his] roots of independent film" and do something that "completely satisfied [him] artistically." This movie isn't an epic adventure with explosive spectacle but about a struggling artist needing a new zest for life. It was simple and impactful. As such, it's unsurprising that it resonated deeply among fans and critics - earning great reviews.

2 The Jungle Book (2016)

Image Via Disney

IMDB Score: 7.4/10

Raised by wolves all his life, Mowgli (Neel Sethi) escapes into the jungle after Shere Khan (Idris Elba) - a fearsome tiger - threatens his life and the safety of his pact. Along the way, Mowgli is guided by new friends as he goes on a journey of self-discovery and adventure.

The Jungle Bookwas Favreau's first Disney live-action adaptation, and it's arguably one of the greatest. Not only are its visuals superb with its photorealism, but the story has also been praised for retaining the classic Disney touch while making sure its grounded nature makes it its own unique thing. So unlike Favreau's second Disney adaptation, The Jungle Book was greatly celebrated.

1 Iron Man (2008)

IMDB Score: 7.9/10

After being kidnaped by terrorists during an overseas weapons test, Tony Stark (Downey Jr.) — a genius billionaire inventor — forges an armored suit to escape and take down his captors. Now free, Stark sees an opportunity to refine the suit and protect the world from crime and terror.

As the film that kick-started the MCU, it's safe to say that Iron Man has grown to become one of its greats. Not only was this due to the brilliance of Downey Jr.'s performance, but also because of Favreau's direction and how he was able to ground this epic heroes' tale to reality. In fact, the movie has become such a cultural sensation that in 2022, it was added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

