During the summer, it was announced that the 2011 Western thriller Cowboys & Aliens will come to 4K this fall, of course, with loads of goodies! Thanks to Kino Lorber, the 4K release has become a reality as the brand announced this week via ComicBook that they have released the Jon Favreau-directed pic on a 4K UHD disc. The disc is one of many features of the new collection, which also includes a standard Blu-ray.

Included in the disc release from Kino Lorber is an all-new 4K remaster of Cowboys & Aliens’s theatrical cut, along with a director’s commentary by Favreau. There is also an HD Master of the Extended Cut (135 Minutes) and a couple of other treats originally included on the first home release, though it seems they’re only featured on the Blu-ray. Even so, fans still get conversations with Favreau, stars Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford, and Olivia Wilde alongside producers Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, and Brian Grazer, and screenwriters Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Damon Lindelof.

Released theatrically by Universal Pictures in July 2011, Cowboys & Aliens is an adaptation of the 2006 Platinum Studios graphic novel of the same name created by Scott Mitchell Rosenberg. It was set in a retro-futuristic version of the 1870s in the Southwestern United States and featured Craig, Ford, and Wilde in central roles as an amnesiac outlaw, an influential cattleman, and a mysterious traveler, respectively. Others included in the production were Sam Rockwell, Adam Beach, Paul Dano, Walton Goggins, and Noah Ringer.

Was 'Cowboys & Aliens' Successful?

As the title implies, Cowboys & Aliens follows the three primary characters, Jake Lonergan (Craig), Colonel Woodrow Dolarhyde (Ford), and Ella Swenson (Wilde), who must become partners to save a group of townspeople who have been snatched by aliens. The film performed poorly at the box office, earning $174.8 million on a $163 million budget. Its screenplay and tone were also panned by critics, who still praised its special effects and acting. Similarly, Collider’s Kelcie Mattson applauded the entire cast of Cowboys & Aliens for “elevating and invigorating what might be a snooze fest in less capable hands.”

Cowboys & Aliens 4K is available to order here on Amazon.