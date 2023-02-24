Like everybody else on the planet, it seems, Jon Favreau is watching The Last of Us. But the man behind The Mandalorian has a vested interest, given he's also watching his own leading man. And he'd be forgiven for doing a double take, since he's watching a foster father protect his child - who carries hidden abilities - from a world that's out to do nothing but harm them. But The Last of Us at least gives us something different in Pedro Pascal's Joel - we see his face! While Pascal plays Din Djarin in Favreau's Star Wars spin-off, Favreau says we won't be seeing more of Pascal's face from underneath his helmet in the upcoming third season of the series, telling fans if they want to see it they need to "watch it on HBO!"

Speaking with Empire, Favreau praised his leading man as well as the show itself, noting the similarities between the two lead characters - as well as the distinct differences, and the inspiration behind that strong, silent and protective type - alongside a less-than-communicative youngster:

It's a great show, by the way. I've been on the road, I missed the last one, so I don't want any spoilers. He's great. It's amazing how much he's really cornered the market on this dad, protective father archetype. But they're different characters, though! Completely different characters, but both have that same... There's a central relationship of modelling a protective father in a not very communicative relationship.There’s a language that we try to pass down to the different directors, and usually to the cinematographers, that the Mandalorian has different expressions, based on how the head is tilted, and how the T-visor reveals itself. Much like how Clint Eastwood would use the brim of the hat to make acting choices with a lot of stoicism in the actual facial performance. A lot of Eastwood's performance was how he worked the lens, and how he worked the camera and the angles, and how long the lens was, how the scene was composed. The artistic composition said much of the story.

Pascal has previously touched on two projects, which are both close to him, praising the work of Favreau and Dave Filoni in an interview prior to the release of The Last of Us. While proud and grateful for both the opportunities, he couldn't see himself taking on another role as similar as the two powerhouse performances in such epic shows in future.

"I don't think I can handle a third, to be honest with you." said Pascal. "I couldn't be happier with being a part of these two experiences. I find them in such interest in relationships with one another. I think that the love that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have for these stories is exactly why they're so beautiful to experience. And I will have to say the same for the people behind what we will eventually see in The Last of Us."

