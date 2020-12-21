During a somewhat clumsy Good Morning America appearance earlier today (let the man talk!), The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau cleared up our confusion about what The Book of Boba is (new series ahoy!) and made some minor announcements about two of the upcoming Star Wars series announced during the recent Disney Investor Day extravaganza: Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, he said that his Mandalorian executive producer (and creator of the character, back on the animated Clone Wars series) Dave Filoni would be writing and producing Ahsoka. The new spinoff will be set during the timeline of The Mandalorian and, we’re assuming, involve the young Jedi (played once again by Rosario Dawson) tracking down the evil Admiral Thrawn, which would signal the live-action debut of one of the more iconic Star Wars villains. As for Rangers of the New Republic, that one sounds like it will be spearheaded by Favreau. And what’s more, while both spinoffs are set in the general timeline of The Mandalorian, he let slip that it would be set “right after” the events of Return of the Jedi, a movie that holds a very special place in Favreau’s heart.

“That was a film that we all grew up with. I was an usher in the movie theater back in Queens when Return of the Jedi was playing so I saw that movie dozens and dozens of times at work and now it’s so fun to be continuing the story after that with some of those characters,” Favreau said, a Baby Yoda Tiki mug peeking out behind him.

Watch the full video below, and learn more about The Book of Boba Fett, when we think The Mandalorian is really set, and what The Mandalorian's second season means for the future of Star Wars.

