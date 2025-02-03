Jon Gosselin and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, became household names with their reality show but now the two don't speak. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage and became stuck in battle with their children. Jon cheated on Kate and their family ended up divided, the two only speaking when they had to go to court over the custody of their son, Collin. Which did, reportedly, happen to be the last time the former couple ever spoke to each other.

Collin put out shocking allegations against his mother, including that she instituationalized him which forced him to be discharged from the Marines. The parents had to communicate through it as Collin, now 20, was underage at the time. According to a new interview with Gosselin with E! News, that court case was the last time he spoke with Kate in person and heard her voice. “We don’t communicate,” Jon said about his ex-wife. “I think the last time I heard her voice in person was, like, 2018.” He went on to say that things have been calm and quiet now. “It’s been calm,” Jon said. “[It’s been] very calm, knock on wood, for two years now.”

The case resulted in Gosselin getting custody of Collin. Out of their children, Hannah and Collin both speak to Jon and lived with him after he got custody of the two back in 2018. His other 6 children are estranged from him and do not currently speak to him.

Jon Gosselin Says He's Happy Since Divorce From Kate

At the time of Jon's engagement to Stephanie Lebo, the two seemed incredibly happy together. It was reported by Entertainment Tonight that Lebo's father told her “You don’t know how long I waited for this day for you, and there was a time where I thought it was never going to happen for you. I’m so very happy for you and Jon.” But when the topic of his children came up, he wasn't sure who would and would not come to his wedding.

Jon shared that they'd all get an invite. The question is whether they want to join him in his wedding to Lebo. “I don’t see why they wouldn’t get an invite,” he said. He then made it clear that the invite would go through his daughter, Hannah. “Whether they come or not, that’s going to be up to them since they’re adults now and can make their own adult decisions.”