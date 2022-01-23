With streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, TV fans are currently in the middle of the epic streaming wars. One of the most popular services as of late has been Apple TV+ which has quickly garnered a lot of star power. Tom Hanks, Tom Holland, Steve Carell, and then the list goes on and on. You name the actor, and they are most likely on Apple TV+. However, do you know who cannot be found on this streaming platform? The answer is Jon Hamm and the actor wants you to come to that sad realization in a new hilarious ad for Apple TV+.

The ad begins in the Mad Men’s star’s fancy living room that has a giant TV with the streaming service loaded up and Hamm humorously asks, “Hey Apple, did I do something to offend you?” He then goes through all the actors who have something on the service like Samuel L. Jackson in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, singer Billie Eilish in her own documentary The World’s A Little Blurry, Holland’s Cherry, and Chris Evan’s series Defending Jacob. He was not too pleased with Evans, questioning his spot on Apple TV, and then asks, “What about Jon Hamm?”

Image via Apple TV

The ad then cuts to Hamm watching Jason Sudeikis’ award-winning show Ted Lasso, claiming that he could have played the lead character, and then he proceeds to make fun of the infamous “be a goldfish” line from the show laughing it off say, “what kind of advice is that?”. Next Hamm begins watching the Hanks’ starring film Finch and proceeds to call the famous actor to congratulate him as well as presumably use his connections with the Hanks to get something on Apple TV. However, it is hilariously a voicemail and Hamm runs out of room to leave his message.

The ad finishes with Hamm watching more Apple programs like The Morning Show and Mahershala Ali’s movie Swan Song where Ali plays two versions of the same character which an aggravated Hamm replies, “could’ve cloned me”. The Baby Driver actor also points out that even the Charlie Brown character Snoopy has his own show and there is just something about that realization that is endlessly comical.

The amount of famous talent on Apple TV+ is just absurd and hopefully, since this playful ad acknowledges its glaring flaw of not having this notorious actor on the service yet, Hamm’s glorious debut on the service is right around the corner. Also, since this ad debuted during playoff football, maybe we will get a Super Bowl Apple TV+ ad announcing Hamm coming to the service with a new show or movie. He is the only actor not on this streaming service after all, but that is just a theory.

For now, you can watch the full hilarious ad down below and for all the Jon Hamm on Apple TV+ news, stick with Collider.

