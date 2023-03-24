Jon Hamm is one of our funniest actors and that does, include, frequently working with Tina Fey. And now that relationship is going to continue as Hamm joins the cast of the new Mean Girls film based on the Broadway musical! Hamm is set to play Coach Carr, the sex-ed teacher that many remember from the original movie for warning his students that if they have sex they'll get pregnant and die. Because what a way to get kids to not have sex with each other...threaten death.

Carr didn't really have a huge role in the stage musical but he was an important part of the film. Sort of. He's more just a meme that fans of Mean Girls has clung to throughout the years. And having Hamm play him really is going to make the Coach Carr storyline even funnier. Hamm joins Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey. and Reneé Rapp in the film along with returning cast members like Tim Meadows and Fey.

Rice is playing Cady, a new student who moved to town from Africa and is trying to navigate the popularity jungle of Regina George's domain (who is played by Rapp who was Regina on Broadway during the show's run). Cravalho is playing Janis, and Spivey is playing Damian and this is all just really building out the world of the show that fans have come to love in the same way that we loved the movie that came out in 2004.

Image via AMC

Some other cast joining the film include Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Avantika, Mahi Alam, Christopher Briney, Bebe Wood, Ashley Park (who was Gretchen in the original Broadway cast), and Connor Ratliff.

The joy of Mean Girls

As a comedy, Mean Girls has just become something of a classic in the nearly 20 years since its release. Fans quote it every year on October 3rd thanks to Cady and Aaron, who asked Cady what the date was, and we get to just have a constant reminder of why we love this story as a whole. The musical did bring a new audience to the world that Fey and Jeff Richmond brought to the stage, and it's going to be an interesting time to see both the movie fans and the musical fans join together just as the casts are doing.

Hamm is going to do an incredible job as the incompetent Coach Carr and I hope they end up writing him a number to sing because come on, it's Hamm!