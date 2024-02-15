The Big Picture Landman , Taylor Sheridan's new show, features a star-studded cast including Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and now Jon Hamm.

The show explores the pursuit of wealth in the oil sector and its impact on various aspects of life, including the environment, economy, and international relations.

Hamm will play Monty Miller, a titan of the Texas oil industry who has a long relationship with the central character, Tommy Norris, portrayed by Thornton.

Another week and another huge star is joining the ever-swelling ranks to be part of Taylor Sheridan's sprawling slate of shows on Paramount+. Landman, the latest series from the Yellowstone creator began shooting last week with Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore leading the cast, and now they'll be joined by another veteran of television drama series in the shape of Jon Hamm, the Emmy-winning star of Mad Men. The show is designed to delve into a modern story centered around the pursuit of wealth within the oil sector. Situated in West Texas, it takes its cues from the "Boomtown" podcast, weaving a story that captures the lives of both the workers and affluent business magnates whose ventures in the oil surge are profoundly impacting the environment, the economy, and international relations.

The portrayal of investors is one of sheer determination and unyielding ambition for riches, highlighting how this current gold rush is influencing various aspects of everyday life. Tommy Norris, the man portrayed by Thornton, is at the forefront of a story that is filled with volatility, driven by dual desires for success and sheer greed, illustrating how the central figures become ever more desperate to continue lining their pockets.

Hamm will play Monty Miller, a man described as "a titan of the Texas oil industry who has a long personal and professional relationship with Tommy Norris". Hamm's performance as Don Draper in Mad Men won him critical acclaim and A-list stardom, earning numerous accolades for the role, including an Emmy in 2015 for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, Golden Globe Awards in 2016 and 2008, Television Critics Association Awards in 2011 and 2015, a Critics' Choice Television Award in 2011 and multiple Screen Actors Guild nominations. Last year, he appeared in FX's Fargo and Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, while theatrically, he's recently appeared in films such as Mean Girls, Top Gun: Maverick, Baby Driver and Confess, Fletch.

Who Else is in 'Landman,' Taylor Sheridan's New Show?

In addition to Hamm, Thornton and Moore, the series stars Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph(1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville) and Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia). Sheridan is currently wrapping shooting on the main series of Yellowstone this year, his most well known property, but a sequel series starring Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer is in its early stages. A release date for Landman hasn't been set by Paramount+.

