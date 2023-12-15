The Big Picture Jon Hamm to star in new Apple TV+ series Your Friends and Neighbors as a hedge fund manager turned burglar in an upscale suburb.

Hamm gained fame with his lead role in Mad Men and more recently appeared in The Morning Show and Fargo.

The series is executive produced by Jonathan Tropper, Hamm, and Connie Tavel, and does not have a release date yet.

Jon Hamm, who was once the star of an Apple TV+ ad campaign where he lamented that everyone had a project on the streamer but him, can lament no more. The Mad Men star will topline Your Friends and Neighbors, a new drama series from Apple TV+. Deadline reports that Hamm will star in the new series as Coop, a hedge fund manager living in an upscale upstate New York suburb who suddenly finds himself both divorced and unemployed.

Needing money to maintain his family's lifestyle, Coop begins burglarizing his wealthy neighbors' homes - and soon begins enjoying the criminal lifestyle. However, it all goes sideways when he breaks into the wrong house at the wrong time. The series comes from Banshee and Warrior creator Jonathan Tropper, who has an overall deal with the streamer; he showran the Jason Momoa science-fiction series See for Apple, which concluded last year. Your Friends and Neighbors has not yet set a release date.

Jon Hamm's TV Career

Hamm had recurring roles on the TV series Providence and The Division before hitting the stratosphere with his lead role on AMC's Mad Men. Starring as troubled 1960s ad executive Don Draper, Hamm earned universal acclaim and a passel of awards for his performance over the show's seven seasons. Following Mad Men's conclusion, Hamm has found success on the big screen, with roles in Edgar Wright's kinetic heist movie Baby Driver, Drew Goddard's neo-noir thriller Bad Times at the El Royale, and last year's box-office behemoth Top Gun: Maverick. He has proven himself to be as adept at comedy as he is at drama, with an Emmy-winning guest appearance on 30 Rock as Liz Lemon's clueless beau Dr. Drew Goddard. Hamm recently recurred on the third season of Apple's The Morning Show — one of the shows he complains about in the ad — and the second season of Amazon's fantasy comedy Good Omens, and can currently be seen on the fifth season of FX's Fargo. He can next be seen in the musical remake of Mean Girls, as the lead on Fox's animated sitcom Grimsburg, and in the animated prequel Transformers One, as the voice of Autobot leader Sentinel Prime.

Your Friends and Neighbors, which bears no relation to the 1998 Neil LaBute film of the same name, will be executive produced by Tropper, Hamm, and Connie Tavel. Tavel recently produced the Hamm-starring caper film Confess, Fletch. Apple TV's Your Friends and Neighbors has not yet set a premiere date.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the now-obsolete ad that promised Apple TV had everyone but Jon Hamm below, and check Hamm out on Season 5, airing now on FX: