The 'Mad Men' star is on the case as a detective trying to solve the mysteries of his hometown.

Jon Hamm will lend his voice as the lead character in the new Fox comedy Grimsburg. Premiering sometime in 2023, Hamm will also executive produce the series that is fully owned by Fox Entertainment and is produced by Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment with FOX’s Emmy-winning animation studio.

Created by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel, the show will see Hamm play Marvin Flute, maybe the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — his family. Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.

“I am very excited to be involved in the FOX animated universe. A universe I have been actively watching since the early nineties,” said Hamm. “The opportunity to get to bring a project like Grimsburg to life that is so particular and unique, and to work with its incredibly imaginative and hilarious creators is one I can’t wait to get started with.”

"As we continue to expand our animation brand beyond family comedies, Grimsburg's wildly funny, bizarre and inventive take on the crime genre makes it the perfect next generation FOX Comedy," said Thorn. "And with Jon Hamm front and center as Marvin Flute, the deeply troubled detective with very eclectic taste and opinions, we believe this may finally be Hamm’s breakout role as a leading man."

Hamm is now currently in production on Maggie Moore(s), where he will be starring opposite Tina Fey. The Mad Men star was also in production on the reboot of Fletch, which concluded earlier this year and will also be in next year's highly-anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Along with Hamm, Grimsburg will be executive produced by Gail Berman, whose credits include the upcoming FOX drama MONARCH and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group, Connie Tavel, and showrunner Chadd Gindin, best known for The Cleveland Show and Santa Clarita Diet. McClelland and Schlissel will also serve as co-executive producers.

Hamm and FOX look to crack the case with Grimsberg in 2023.

