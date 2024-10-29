The Big Picture Grimsburg's creator discusses evolving the show's world, genres, and characters in Season 2.

Jon Hamm and Alan Tudyk discuss Grimsburg and Star Wars.

Rachel Dratch discusses playing Stan in Grimsburg delightful, and where she'll be watching SNL Season 50.

On the final day of New York Comic Con, I was lucky enough to spend some time in the Collider Studio with the cast of Fox’s hit animated series Grimsburg before they took to the stage to discuss Season 2.

During the lively conversation with the series’ creator Chadd Giddin, and Grimsburg’s stars Jon Hamm, Alan Tudyk, and Rachel Dratch, we discussed creating the show’s world and its rules, how they manage to keep the jokes evergreen; what it has been like for Hamm executive producing on the series and whether or not Martin Short is actually in Season 2, how Tudyk creates the voices in his armory of characters; and what it’s like for Dratch to play Hamm’s fictional son Stan and what she hopes happens to the woebegone boy as the series progresses.

In addition to Grimsburg, I spoke with Hamm about voicing Boba Fett in three of the Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View audiobooks; Tudyk about lying to fans for four years about his involvement in Andor, and Dratch about the likelihood that she might show up during Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary festivities. You can read the full transcript of the interview below, and watch it in the video player above.

COLLIDER: Something I really love about shows that are doing their own thing is that they have their own world and their own rules. Chad, what has it been like getting to establish your own world, and looking at Season 1 and Season 2, how have the rules changed in this world?

CHAD GINDIN: The world of Grimsburg started out with, like, “How weird can we take this? We started at 10, so there wasn't too far to go in Season 2, other than, “Can we just amplify what's there and do more of that?” We really like to take a look at the genre of episodes, where we’re picking apart the summer camp murders. We did that in Season 1, and then we found other ways to find other things that we liked to pick out in Season 2, which includes M3GAN. We do our version of that. So, it's been great to have our chance to take apart some of these genres that we love that you can't necessarily do on the other ones.

That's true. Jon, I know in addition to starring in the series, you're also an executive producer. In between Season 1 and Season 2, how hands-on are you? Has your role as an executive producer changed between seasons?

JON HAMM: They just asked me who to fire, and they made me fire everyone that needed to be fired. And I was like, “Wow, guys, that seems extreme.” Fortunately, no one needed to be fired. No, look, it's a lovely title to have, and it's part of developing the show with Chad and the whole team. It's been fun to have some input on that, but my philosophy on all of that is mostly that I leave the hard specific work to people that do those jobs. That's, I think, what effective producing actually is, is letting your team do their jobs and not getting too involved with things that are not necessarily above your pay grade but above your knowledge and skill level.

So to that end, if there's any feedback or anything that people want from me or ask of me, or reaching out to people that I can facilitate in that respect, then that certainly is something that I'm able and happy to do. But mostly, it's get the machine together and then pull the string and watch it run.

Where Is 'Grimsburg' Season 2 Taking Its Characters?

Image via FOX

Very nice, and what can you tease for Marvin's journey throughout Season 2?

HAMM: To what Chad was saying, we started the show as, like, “What if it's this? A little bit of this? Should there be an overriding throughline for each season? Well, maybe it's funnier if it's more like an office comedy in a lot of ways, and we're able to dip in and dip out of each character a little more and really set up these big ideas and high-concept things where the gang can get into mischief basically.” So, that's what the second season has been — not so much of an episodic arc through the whole season but more individual, fun adventures that the guys can get into. Then, the whole playbook is open, and everybody gets a chance to really mess around, and especially get some amazing guest stars in to do things. I'm not sure I'm allowed to say who's in there, but we have some pretty spectacular people coming in.

Now I want to know!

ALAN TUDYK: You’re the producer. You can say whatever you want, man.

HAMM: I don't know, do people know who Martin Short is?

TUDYK: Oh my god! No. Who is he?

HAMM: I mean, he's not in the show, but if he was, it would be, like, super cool, right? No, Martin actually does do a really funny cameo in the show this season. He plays another child. We specialize, apparently, in adults playing children.

And what is it like playing Jon Hamm's fictional son?

RACHEL DRATCH: It’s a delight. It's always fun to play something that you wouldn't play in real life. That's what I love about animation.

I love Stan. He's such a sad character. He has an imaginary friend and two parents who don't really care about him all that much. What do you hope that he gets to experience as he's growing up in these seasons?

DRATCH: That's a good question. For me, I love when Jon’s character blows him off. [Laughs] In real life, I wouldn't say that about a child, but it just digs the knife in more, and that gives him more to play with. I hope in the end end he gets what he wants, but for now, I like the dynamic where he's kind of neglected. But I like that he's always hopeful. That's what I like about him, that he never gives up hope.

That's what makes him so compelling. You want him to have a good day, but he's never going to have one.

DRATCH: Sometimes he gets little triumphs, but I like the dynamic as is.

I love that. Alan, I am endlessly impressed with all of the voices you come up with, whether it's a chicken or a skeleton. How do you find the specific voices for each of the characters that you bring to life?

TUDYK: I don't know. We just worked on it together. We came in, and I was like, “I'm kind of thinking of…” I do two characters in this. One is the imaginary friend who's a skeleton with flaming eyes, and he's friendly, and he's always trying to get him into trouble, so he's mischievous, but he's fun. He's for a child, so I thought of him as King Candy. We started where King Candy started, [imitates King Candy] where he's like this, and then he just kind of became a little bit, [imitates Mr. Flesh] “Let's do this, and let's say he's a little more devious, and he's not as affected.” It’s sort of like that.

GINDIN: Yeah, and then I think with Pentos, I remember the description was “an unplaceable accent.”

TUDYK: That's right! So, [imitates Pentos] that is very easy to do — somewhere in the eastern European places.

HAMM: Somewhere between Eastern Europe and the moon.

TUDYK: That's where he lives.

Chad, I have a question for you about the jokes in Grimsburg because they're so timely. I'm curious, with how television has changed over the years, and sometimes seasons are much further out from when you create them, how do you keep your jokes so fresh?

GINDIN; We do get a lot of bites of the apple in animation, so even though we may have started many years ago working and writing on these, by the time those colors start coming back, we're a little bit closer to air date so we're able to pick and choose there. Also, if we're gonna make fun of someone, it's someone that we're gonna make fun of for years and years, not just someone for the week. We're going for the big ones.

Jon Hamm and Alan Tudyk on Star Wars

Image via Lucasfilm

Jon, you’ve voiced Boba Fett for the Star Wars books, the From a Certain Point of View from Penguin Random House. How did that come together? I'm a huge Star Wars fan, so I feel like I would be remiss not to ask you about that.

HAMM: I'm a huge Star Wars fan, as well, and I am of the generation for whom Star Wars was the North Star. Literally, I had Star Wars sheets, I had a Star Wars lunch box, I had posters, and all of the stuff that was available in the ‘70s, which is significantly less material than you have available to you now with how the universe is expanded. Boba Fett was honestly one of my favorite characters when watching the original trilogy. So, a friend of mine who does a lot of the audiobooks came to me with this project and said, “Would you be interested in this?” I really do actually love reading audiobooks and I thought it was very interesting. I'm not sure if you guys are familiar with this thing, but it's sort of an alternate history of Boba Fett. They collect these little short stories, and they're super fun. It's a fun read. If you're a fan of the series, it's something fun to listen to while you're on the treadmill.

They're fantastic. I think the Certain Point of View books are some of the best. They are. And you're not escaping without a Star Wars question. What was it like for you to spend four years essentially telling everybody you weren’t going to be in Andor but you were? It’s confirmed now!

TUDYKY: It was fine. I don’t know.

DRATCH: Drama!

TUDYK: It's so tricky now. You never know what you can say and what you can't say. One slip up and then you find it on your phone, like, “What did you say?” So, I think a lot of actors, we've all gotten muscles around lying.

You do it for a living, too!

TUDYK: Well, actually, I consider myself a truth-teller.

HAMM: When they came to you with that project, were you like, “Can you come up with a real title, not just And/Or?”

TUDYK: I thought it was a placeholder, really, and that's what they stuck with. Yeah, I'm so I'm gonna be in it. I can't tell you how much, so I still have secrets and I can't say anything about it, but it was fun to be back with Diego Luna.

HAMM: It’s a very good show.

TUDYK: It is a good show. Tony Gilroy is a very skilled writer. He's a big-brained guy. It’ll be interesting for people to see K-2SO in that world because he was such a smartass, and there was a lot of humor around his being there. That will be a fresh… I don't know. We'll see! Let's just watch it.

The origins of their friendship, yes.

Rachel, Saturday Night Live is on Season 50 this year. I know you probably can't say much, but is there ever a chance that we might see Debbie Downer again because I love her?

DRATCH: One never knows. No, I don't know. I don't know how they'll work the 50th. I did something on the 40th, and now there's, like, 10 years more of cast, so I don't know who's gonna be in it. I know I'll be watching in the audience. I won't be watching at home. I think I'll be watching there. But hopefully. Who knows?

A release date for Grimsburg Season 2 has not yet been set. Stream Season 1 on FOX.

Grimsburg

Marvin Flute, who might be the greatest detective ever, has one mystery he still can't crack: his family, he will follow every lead he's got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving. Release Date January 7, 2024 Cast Erinn Hayes , Jon Hamm , Rosie Perez , Kaniehtiio Horn , Asif Ali , Greg Chun , Rachel Dratch Alan Tudyk , Kevin Michael Richardson , Wendi McLendon-Covey , Cree Summer , JP Karliak , Chadd Gindin , Piotr Michael , Brian Jordan Alvarez , Rob Huebel , Ronny Chieng , Debi Derryberry , Andrés du Bouchet , Nick Paonessa , Jaime Camil , Giancarlo Sabogal , Toks Olagundoye , Elizabeth Daily , Laraine Newman Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Writers Gabe Miller , Jonathan Green , Laura Krafft , Christina Friel , Connor Wright , Andres du Bouchet , Siena East Number of Episodes 13 Network FOX Directors Roy Burdine , Caitlin VanArsdale Producers Gail Berman , Jon Hamm , Jon Wigfield , Chadd Gindin , Hend Baghdady , Matthew Schlissel , Connie Tavel , Leanne Moreau Character(s) Harmony Flute (voice) , Marvin Flute (voice) , (voice) , Lieutenant John Kang (voice) , Stan Flute (voice) , Dr. Rufis Pentos / Mr. Flesh (voice) , Detective Greg Summers (voice) , Chief Patsy Stamos (voice) , Bertram (voice) Expand

Stream on FOX