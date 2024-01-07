The Big Picture Jon Hamm stars in and executive produces the animated comedy series Grimsburg, premiering on Fox this Sunday.

The show follows Detective Marvin Flute as he returns to the cursed town of Grimsburg to solve a chainsaw murder.

The cast includes Erinn Hayes, Rachel Dratch, Greg Chun, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Alan Tudyk.

Jon Hamm is back on the case in a new trailer for Grimsburg. The animated comedy will premiere on Fox this Sunday, January 7. Fangoria has an exclusive trailer for the horror-tinged new series, which will premiere with a special sneak peek this Sunday after the conclusion of Fox's slate of NFL games. A horrific chainsaw murder in the town of Grimsburg (as a sign in the trailer proudly proclaims, it has been "Cursed Since 1646") necessitates the return of the only man who can solve it — Detective Marvin Flute (Hamm, who also executive produces).

Unfortunately, Flute has somehow lost his position on the force, and is somewhat mentally unstable — as his former superior finds him staring into the mirror with an inflatable pool toy around his waist. The promise of his beloved badge's return is enough to get Flute back into action, and he returns to Grimsburg, a town whose biggest attraction is murder. Along the way, he reconnects with his son and estranged ex-wife; teams up with what appear to be the kids of Hawkins, Indiana; and encounters a shifty suspect voiced by Alan Tudyk. Also, a talking skeleton shows up. To find out why, you'll have to tune into Fox this Sunday.

Who Stars in 'Grimsburg'?

Playing the lead role and executive producing is Mad Men star Hamm, who can currently be seen as the despicable Sheriff Roy Tillman on the fifth season of Fargo. Hamm is no stranger to voice acting, having appeared on Archer, Bob's Burgers, and Metalocalypse, among others; he can be heard this year voicing Autobot leader Sentinel Prime in the animated prequel Transformers One.

Flute's ferocious ex-wife Harmony will be voiced by Erinn Hayes, of Childrens Hospital, Bill and Ted Face the Music, and A Christmas Story Christmas; his troubled son Stan will be played by Saturday Night Live veteran Rachel Dratch, who recently lent her voice to 2023's animated hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Flute's fellow police officers Lt. John Kang and Detective Greg Summers will be voiced by veteran voice actors Greg Chun and Kevin Michael Richardson, respectively. In addition to his extensive live-action work, most recently on Resident Alien, Alan Tudyk is a busy voice actor, with roles on Harley Quinn, Transformers: Earthspark, and every Walt Disney animated feature of the past decade.

Fox clearly has a great deal of confidence in Grimsburg; after giving it a straight-to-series order in 2021, it was renewed for a second season in 2022, long before the series made its television debut. The series was created by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel and will be showrun by Chadd Ginden.

Grimsburg will premiere on Fox this Sunday evening, after their slate of NFL games. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. Watch a sneak peek of the series below and head to Fangoria for the full trailer.

Grimsburg

Marvin Flute, who might be the greatest detective ever, has one mystery he still can't crack: his family, he will follow every lead he's got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving. Release Date January 6, 2024 Cast Jon Hamm , Christina Hendricks , Amy Sedaris , Alan Tudyk , Rachel Dratch Main Genre Animation Genres Animation Seasons 1 Network FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu

