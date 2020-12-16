Plus, why Guinness tastes better at the pub than in the bottle

With Wild Mountain Thyme now playing in theaters and available On-Demand, I recently got to speak with writer-director John Patrick Shanley and Jon Hamm about making a movie based on Shanley’s play Outside Mullingar. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film is about an Irish farmer named Rosemary (Emily Blunt) whose heart has been set on her neighbor Anthony (Jamie Dornan) for her entire life. The problem is Anthony is completely oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Meanwhile, Anthony’s father (Christopher Walken) has been planning to sell the family farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm), which causes Anthony to finally confront what he really wants.

During the interview, Jon Hamm and John Patrick Shanley talked about filming in Ireland, why Guinness tastes better at the pub than in the bottle, why Hamm wanted to be part of this project, early screenings, and more. In addition, Hamm revealed where and when his Fletch reboot will start filming.

How much money will they get from Ireland from all the people that will visit the country after seeing this movie?

How much Guinness beer did they drink on and off set while making the movie?

Why does Guinness taste better at the pub than in the bottle?

Shanley on how much he thinks about the opening and closing shots?

Hamm talks about why he wanted to do this film and what it was like reading the script?

What did Patrick Shanley learn from early screenings that impacted the finished film?

Hamm gives an update on his Fletch

