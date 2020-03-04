Exclusive: Jon Hamm in Talks to Join Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Kill Switch’

Emmy winner Jon Hamm is in talks to join Don Cheadle and Sebastian Stan in Steven Soderbergh‘s Kill Switch, Collider has exclusively learned. Cedric the Entertainer is also in talks for the project, according to sources.

Written on spec by Ed Solomon (Men in Black), the film is described as a 1950s crime drama set in Detroit about a trio of criminals who carry out a home invasion, only to wonder if they’ve been double-crossed when the job goes sideways. Hamm is in talks to play a cop on the trio’s trail, which should excite fans of The Town.

Josh Brolin had been eyed to co-star, but he was recently forced to bow out due to his commitment to the Amazon series Outer Range.

Casey Silver (Godless) is producing the film, which is expected to begin shooting this summer. The project is currently without a home, but is expected to land at HBO Max now that Soderbergh has signed a three-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, which is also distributing his next film Let Them All Talk starring Meryl Streep.

Since winning an Emmy for the final season of Mad Men, Hamm has worked with top directors such as Clint Eastwood (Richard Jewell), Drew Goddard (Bad Times at the El Royale) and Noah Hawley (Lucy in the Sky). He also starred in Scott Z. Burns‘ drama The Report, which was produced by Soderbergh.

Hamm will soon be seen alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, and he has also wrapped John Patrick Shanley‘s romantic drama Wild Mountain Thyme, which pairs him with Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan. Hamm is represented by CAA and Forward Entertainment.

Cedric the Entertainer’s recent feature credits include Chris Rock‘s romantic comedy Top Five and Paul Schrader‘s searing drama First Reformed. He’s repped by CAA and Visions Management Group.

