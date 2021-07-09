They also talk about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a Steven Soderbergh movie.

With Steven Soderbergh’s fantastic new movie, No Sudden Move, now streaming on HBO Max, I recently had the opportunity to speak with Jon Hamm and Noah Jupe about making the 1950s-set crime thriller. No Sudden Move was written by Ed Solomon and it’s about a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document in 1954 Detroit. When the plan goes sideways, they’re forced to search for who hired them and for what ultimate purpose and their journey takes them through the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The film also stars Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Bill Duke, Amy Seimetz, Ray Liotta, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and David Harbour.

During the interview, Hamm and Jupe talked about why they loved Solomon’s script, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a Soderbergh movie, how the film mixes in historically accurate information, and more.

For more on No Sudden Move you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.

Image via Warner Bros./HBO Max

RELATED: Ray Liotta and Julia Fox on ‘No Sudden Move’ and Why You Don’t Have to Watch ‘The Sopranos’ to Enjoy ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

Jon Hamm and Noah Jupe:

What might people be surprised to learn about the making of a Soderbergh movie?

What did they love about Ed Solomon’s script and what are they excited for people to see?

Image via WB

Share Share Tweet Email

‘No Sudden Move’ Writer Ed Solomon on Drawing From Real History to Craft a 50s Crime Thriller The writer pulls back the curtain on crafting Steven Soderbergh's twisty new HBO Max movie.

Read Next

Steve Weintraub (9314 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub