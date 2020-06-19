Thirst Trap Alert: Jon Hamm, Steven Yeun, Nicholas Hoult to Star in Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Alpha Gang’

In what is shaping up to be cinema’s greatest active thirst trap, Jon Hamm, Steven Yeun and Nicholas Hoult have signed on to star in the sci-fi comedy Alpha Gang along with Mackenzie Davis, Sofia Boutella, Andrea Riseborough and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Damsel duo David and Nathan Zellner are directing the indie film, which follows a group of aliens who are sent on a mission to conquer Earth, where they pose as a menacing biker gang. But their plan for world domination is endangered when they catch the human disease of emotion and start to feel fear, love, joy and empathy.

David Zellner wrote the script, and Adele Romanski and Sara Murphy will produce via Pastel. CAA Media Finance will shop the film’s domestic rights, while Protagonist Pictures will handle international sales and introduce the project to buyers at the upcoming virtual Cannes market. Shooting is expected to take place next year in Eastern Europe.

“I’ve been wanting to make this film for a long time — a genre mashup of sci-fi, action and comedy,” said David Zellner. “Nathan and I couldn’t be more excited about the incredible cast joining us for this wild ride.”

“Alpha Gang is a hilarious, fast-paced and highly commercial movie with a phenomenal A-list cast and is exactly the dose of humor that the market needs right now,” added Protagonist CEO Dave Bishop.

Alpha Gang has been in the works for more than a year, as I emailed the Zellners and Hamm’s representatives about this project last June, to no avail. It took a while for all the pieces to come together, but the filmmakers have assembled a solid ensemble, and I look forward to seeing what tone this film takes, as it will have to strike a careful balance. I’m a fan of the Zellner brothers’ 2014 film Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter, so here’s hoping Alpha Gang turns out just as well.

Variety broke the news, and to watch the trailer for Davis’ new political comedy Irresistible, click here. You can also click here for the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, as the Rumor of the Week involves Hamm.