Jon Hamm's grand return to dramatic television has yet to air, but the Mad Men star's next TV series has already scored an early Season 2 renewal. Not only has Apple TV+ already picked up Your Friends and Neighbors for a second season, but the streaming platform has also confirmed that Season 1 of the upcoming drama will officially debut on April 11, 2025. In addition to starring in the series, Jon Hamm will also be the executive producer of Your Friends and Neighbors.

Jon Hamm isn't the only big name set to star in Your Friends and Neighbors. Also attached to the cast are Amanda Peet (Fatal Attraction), Olivia Munn (Hit-Monkey), Hoon Lee (Warrior), Mark Tallman (First Wives Club), Lena Hall (Snowpiercer), Aimee Carrero (The Menu), Eunice Bae (Fallout), Isabel Gravitt (The Watcher), and Donovan Colan (Theater Camp). Jonathan Tropper is the showrunner, creator, and executive producer of Your Friends and Neighbors, best known for Banshee, See, and Warrior.

Though he first rose to fame for his Emmy-winning portrayal as the suave and business-savvy Don Draper in Mad Men, Jon Hamm has continued to make a significant impact on the television industry. Recently, Hamm has been exploring his Western side, recently appearing in FX's long-running anthology series Fargo and Taylor Sheridan's latest modern Western Landman. Jon Hamm has also teased a possible return for the upcoming fourth season of The Morning Show.

What Is 'Your Friends and Neighbors' About?

Any new series earning a Season 2 renewal before it releases is typically a good sign. Your Friends and Neighbors is already shaping up to be a potentially stellar spiritual successor to Mad Men. Hamm stars as Andrew "Coop" Cooper - a seemingly average family man going through a messy divorce. Coop hatches a scheme to steal from a vibrant and affluent community to make ends meet, only to discover that the neighborhood's residents are harboring some immensely dark secrets.

The official plot synopsis of Your Friends and Neighbors reads as follows:

"After being fired in disgrace, Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from the homes of his neighbors in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined."

Your Friends and Neighbors premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the upcoming series.