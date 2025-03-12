Your next favorite Jon Hamm (Mad Men) series is just around the corner. Today, Apple TV+ unveiled a trailer for Your Friends & Neighbors, a new drama that stars Hamm and Amanda Peet (Fatal Attraction) as a divorced couple that has a complicated relationship. Renewed for Season 2 before Season 1 even premiered, the series is executive produced by Hamm himself and is slated to start rolling its episodes on April 11.

The trailer for Your Friends & Neighbors reveals that Hamm is Coop, a disgraced hedge fund manager who has to deal with his recent divorce and his public firing from a big company. At his wit's end and faced with the possibility of having to say goodbye to a glamorous life in Westmont Village, Coop has an idea that he thinks is genius: he decides to become a burglar in his own neighborhood and steal expensive items that he thinks his friends and neighbors won't miss.

The most obvious question that the Your Friends & Neighbors trailer presents is: how long can Coop keep his plan going before someone finds him out? We will have to watch the series to discover, but it's pretty safe to assume that he will get himself in trouble faster than he expects — after all, he has to sell everything he steals in order to keep himself afloat, and this means having to get into business with some shady characters. In order words, it will be fun to see where his story goes.

Who Is The Team Behind 'Your Friends & Neighbors'?

The new series is created by Jonathan Tropper, who previously created Warrior and Banshee. Tropper also serves as showrunner, co-executive produces the series with Jon Hamm and also directs some episodes. The cast also features Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), Hoon Lee (See), Mark Tallman (First Wives Club), Lena Hall (Snowpiercer), Aimee Carrero (The Menu), Eunice Bae (Fallout), Isabel Gravitt (Watcher), Donovan Colan (Theater Camp), Sandrine Holt (Mayor of Kingstown) and Rebecca Naomi Jones (Genius).

The early renewal for Season 2 indicates that Apple TV+ is fully confident that Your Friends & Neighbors will resonate with subscribers. The streaming platform has been on a winning streak for some years, especially when it comes to its sci-fi series: Severance is not only a hit among viewers but also considered one of the best TV shows from recent years, and other titles like Silo and For All Mankind have been continuously praised by critics.

Apple TV+ debuts Your Friends & Neighbors with two episodes on April 11. The remaining seven episodes will roll out weekly on Fridays through May 30. You can check out the trailer above.