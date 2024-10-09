After the emotional interview that the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Collin Gosselin did, Collin now reveals where he stands with his mother. Last month, the former reality TV star shared a tragic story of abuse, claiming that his mother, Kate Gosselin, had abused him physically, emotionally, and mentally, to the shock of viewers of the reality TV series. Despite his claims, Collin is open to having a relationship with his mother again, according to The U.S. Sun.

Last month, The U.S. Sun did an interview with Collin about his childhood, that a million viewers witnessed on Jon & Kate Plus 8. During the interview, he shared that his mother Kate isolated him from his siblings, which his sister Hannah Gosselin also corroborated in a separate interview. Collin also said that his mother told him that no one would “believe him” if he spoke up about the abuse. He also revealed that he has told people about the abuse he suffered, including the producers on the set of Jon & Kate Plus 8, but he was only able to escape once his father, Jon Gosselin, got full custody of Collin after his divorce from Kate.

Also in the interview, Collin addressed his stay at the hospital which Kate is responsible for. Despite his mother claiming that Collin had behavioral problems, he confirmed in the interview that Kate’s claims were not true. Because of his stay in the hospital and his mother’s comments, he has since been discharged from the Marines.

Why The Former ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ Star Is Open To Reconciliation

Speaking on reconciling with his mother and his estranged siblings, Aaden, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Mady, and Cara, Collin said, "So first and foremost, my relationship with my brothers and sisters is of top priority to me, and I think the only way that my mother and I would be able to reconnect and fix our relationship in the future is if she would just come forward with the truth and all the things that she has kept under wraps.”

"And you know the many times that she's tried to soil my name and my father's name,” he continued, “I just would want her to come forward with the truth. "[But] Yes, that door would be open. 100 percent."

The update follows after reports broke that Kate is dealing with financial issues and is struggling to find entertainment work. The source provided a harrowing update on Kate’s life, stating that she no longer socializes with friends, and "even her nursing job that paid her a fraction of what she made on Kate Plus 8 didn’t pan out.” “She’s hurting for money and facing the very real possibility of having to sell her house in North Carolina,” the source also said.

