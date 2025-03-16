Former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin has taken up a new career since the conclusion of the TLC reality TV show. According to reports from The Morning Call, the former TLC star is now performing as a DJ at nightclubs. He has since made his debut on March 14 as he performed at the grand opening of Americus Hotel at downtown Allentown.

Americus Hotel was first owned in 1927 and closed down in 2002 due to deteriorating conditions. The hotel has since reopened in 2021 after going under extensive repairs for overnight stays. Albert Abdouche, the owner of the hotel, hired Jon as the DJ because he is likable. "Jon's from the area, and a lot of people know and like him, so we decided to bring him in,” he said.

When speaking about his new career venture, Jon said, "It's rare to be spinning in a DJ booth that overlooks the crowd nowadays, especially in Pennsylvania.” Jon was seen on Friday spinning a mix of 1990s and 2000s R&B and hip-hop at the grand opening in a club that holds up to 250 guests. His fiancée Stephanie Lebo joined him at the grand opening of Americus Hotel.

Former ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ Stars Have All Moved on From Reality TV

Jon is now well into his element as a DJ, so it is unlikely that fans may see him return to reality TV. Instead, he wants to show his new love, which is music, as he is returning to the limelight as a music artist and a DJ. "I would really like to showcase my DJ career with the other DJs who've supported and taught me," he said. "It's a really big community and people look out for each other."

The recent update regarding Jon comes as the Gosselin family is moving on after the conclusion of Jon & Kate Plus 8. Collin Gosselin, who made headlines last year by alleging that his mother, Kate Gosselin, abused him, now has his own business following his dismissal from the marines. He posted the new venture on Instagram and wrote, “Today we officially filed as an LLC! Gosselin Pressure Washing LLC is ready to tackle that job that you’ve been needing to get done. With the spring season approaching, our goal is to make your home shine, with our pressure washing/soft-wash services.”

Jon’s latest update also comes as his ex-wife Kate renews her nursing license amid the abuse allegations and financial issues. Kate first obtained her registered nursing license in North Carolina on June 30, 2021. On March 3, she renewed the license, and it now expires on March 31, 2027.

Jon & Kate Plus 8 can be streamed on Discovery+.