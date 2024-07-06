The Big Picture Jon Landau, renowned film producer, passed away at 63 after battling cancer.

Jon Landau, the legendary film producer known for his groundbreaking collaborations with director James Cameron, has died at the age of 63 after a courageous battle with cancer. The news was confirmed by a source close to the family. Born on July 30, 1960, in New York City to producers Ely and Edie Landau, Jon Landau was destined for a life in film. He attended USC's School of Cinematic Arts, where he honed his craft and began a storied career in the industry. Throughout the 1990s, Landau served as the executive vice president of feature film production at Twentieth Century Fox. During this time, he oversaw major projects like Die Hard 2, True Lies, Power Rangers, and The Last of the Mohicans. However, he is best remembered for producing the 1997 mega-blockbuster Titanic. Directed by Cameron, Titanic became the first film to reach $1 billion at the box office and earned Landau an Academy Award.

Landau’s partnership with Cameron continued with the Avatar franchise. The original Avatar film, released in 2009, revolutionised 3D cinema and became the highest-grossing film of all time, a title it held for nearly a decade. In recent years, Landau was instrumental in expanding the Avatar universe, including the creation of Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom. The sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, hit theaters in 2022, grossing over $2.3 billion worldwide. Landau was committed to producing all four planned sequels, with Avatar 3 and parts of Avatar 4 already filmed, and Avatar 5 yet to begin production.

Jon Landau Was Heavily Involved in 'Avatar'

Landau's last interview with Collider was in connection with The Way of Water. In a conversation with Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Landau confirmed that the first act of Avatar 4 had already been filmed and assured fans that the release schedule—one movie every two years—would remain on track.

"We’ve completed all four scripts for 2, 3, 4, and 5," Landau explained. "The cast read them. They know where their characters go. It informs how they play these scenes."Landau praised Cameron’s vision for the franchise, revealing that each sequel would explore new biomes and cultures. He emphasized the theme of 'Oel ngati kameie' ("I see you") from the Avatar series, highlighting the importance of understanding and accepting people for who they are on the inside.

“What we've done is, first of all, we've completed all four scripts for 2, 3, 4, and 5. [The cast] read them. They know where their characters go. They know. It informs how they play these scenes. We went out and we shot all of movie 2. We shot 95% of movie 3. We have a little bit that we have to still pick up. And we shot the first act of movie 4. [...] I think one of the great things that we've done, and Jim has done in these scripts, is each movie is going to take you to new biomes and new cultures. And I think one of the things that Avatar has is this idea of 'Oel ngati kameie.' I see you. And it's not about seeing you for who you physically are, or what you look like. It's about seeing you from the inside, and the idea that we get to introduce new diverse clans that look different than the Omaticaya, and send a metaphor for our world, and accepting people for who they are on the inside and not judging them by who they are on the outside."

Landau's words now also carry a bittersweet tinge to them. In the same interview, he spoke of how the finale to the series drove the story home for the audience, but sadly, he won't get to see it come to pass.

“I'm planning on finishing [Avatar] 4 and 5. There's going to be an audience, we're going to finish those movies. [I’ve] read the scripts. Each movie comes to its own emotional resolution, as I said, but movie 5 really drives it home.”

Jon Landau's legacy will endure through the iconic films he produced and the impact he had on the film industry. His visionary work with James Cameron created some of the most memorable and groundbreaking cinematic experiences of our time.