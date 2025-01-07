Now that Wicked-mania has successfully taken the globe by storm, director Jon M. Chu is beginning to open up his energy to other projects. While he may not be going down the exact same road he previously skipped with Wicked and In the Heights, the filmmaker will still be keeping things musical for his highly-anticipated bio-flick about the one and only, Ms. Britney Spears. The production was first announced when things were a lot warmer for those of us chilling in the Northern Hemisphere, when the queen herself took to social media to share the good news back in August. In the months since the project’s reveal, fans have been transfixed with Wicked, which has undoubtedly also been taking up most of Chu’s energy. But now, we’re looking into the future of the biopic, after Chu teased pieces of the feature to Entertainment Tonight on the Golden Globes’ yellow brick road red carpet.

For starters, devoted fans of the pop superstar will be happy to know that she’ll have a lot of control over the upcoming feature, with Chu revealing,

“She’s going to be very involved. I haven’t really started anything fully yet, but she will be very involved in this. I have ideas and things, an approach, but it’s very early.”

This will be music to the ears for anyone who knows even the most minute detail about the conservatorship that Spears fought to free herself from over many years. Now that she’s out from under her father’s thumb, it’s important that the award-winning singer is able to tell her story all on her own with no one trying to silence her.

Sing It Like Spears

With Chu and the rest of the team still early into the process of building the biopic, a call sheet has yet to be developed, but that hasn’t stopped eager audiences from fan casting their dream actress to belt it like the princess of pop. Names like Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney have been tossed into the ring, with Chu sharing,

“I’ve seen all fan castings and I always take those into consideration, because maybe there’s a good idea out there. But we’ll have to see what the approach of the movie is before we know who’s right for it.”

The story set to be told in the film will be straight from the pages of the icon’s tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, which, upon arriving on shelves in 2023, immediately became a New York Times bestseller. The book gave audiences an insider look into the incredible yet at times tragic life that Spears has led, meaning whoever slips on the singer's heels will need to have a very solid set of drama chops.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the upcoming Chu-helmed Spears biopic.