Jon M. Chu in Talks to Direct YA Romance Movie ‘Permanent Record’ for Warner Bros.

0

Jon M. Chu is a hot property on the Warner Bros. lot thanks to Crazy Rich Asians and his upcoming adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s musical In the Heights. This week brought word of a new project that Chu is developing at the studio, as he’s set to produce and possibly direct a feature adaptation of Mary H.K. Choi‘s bestselling YA romance novel Permanent Record.

The novel explores how social media can influence relationships, as it follows star-crossed lovers Pablo Rind and Leanna Smart, who meet one chilly night/morning at 5 a.m. at a bodega where Pablo works. He’s a college dropout who’s buried in debt, while Leanna is a social media superstar, having been famous since she was a child. As an adult. her life is a blur of private planes, photo shoots and hotel rooms. But when she finds herself in Pablo’s bodega, they’re just two people, and they soon become ‘a thing’ — though social media poses a unique challenge that sends each of them on a complicated journey of self-discovery.

Chu is in talks to direct, and he’ll produce Permanent Record under his Chu Studios Productions banner, while Choi will pen the adaptation herself and serve as an executive producer on the project. The book was published this fall by Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, and promptly debuted on the New York Times Bestsellers List in September. Warner Bros. executives Peter Dodd and Rebecca Cho will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Chu’s adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians grossed nearly $250 million worldwide, and a sequel is in development. Chu is no stranger to sequels, having directed entries in the Step Up, G.I. Joe, and Now You See Me series. His films have grossed nearly $1.4 billion worldwide, and up next is In the Heights, which stars Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera and Jimmy Smits, and hits theaters on June 26.

Chu is represented by Artists First and UTA, which also reps Choi along with 3 Arts Entertainment and Edward Orloff of McCormick Literary Agency. Deadline broke the news. To watch the first trailer for In the Heights, click here.