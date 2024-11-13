Jon M. Chu has been riding the Wicked hype train in the lead-up to the film's release. But there is another project in mind that has people wondering if he's going to make his eventual return—G.I. Joe. While the American filmmaker has only worked on one project, he teased a possible return to the franchise, especially since Hasbro has plans to make more movies with this IP.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Chu stated that while he's currently focused on Wicked, he still loves G.I. Joe and those involved in the franchise. At the moment, things looked uncertain, but he also teased that "you'll never know" if he would make a comeback.

“G.I Joe, I’m in Wicked world right now. I mean I love the GI Joe World, Snake Eyes, all those people. Henry Golding, I loved his version of Snake Eyes. Um, you never know. You never know, but right now I still got movie two to go to and I um, my Joe is Fiyero.”

Chu has only worked on one G.I. Joe film in his career, which was 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation. This feature was the sequel to G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and starred D. J. Cotrona, Bruce Willis, Channing Tatum, Arnold Vosloo, Jonathan Pryce, Lee Byung-hun, and Ray Park. While the film generated over $375 million at the global box office, it received a poor reception from fans and critics alike. It generated a low critics core of 29 percent and an average audience score of 48 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

G.I. Joe currently has three films in its lineup, with its most recent being 2021's Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, starring Henry Goulding. There are currently plans to produce a crossover film for G.I. Joe and Transformers, especially since the secret military group was mentioned in 2023's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. While this Hasbro project has yet to announce a release date, there have been positive updates on its developments, like how they're in the creative process to bring these two IPs to work together on the big screen, as well as making sure that there's a balance between the two. The film will be written by Jurassic World Dominion's Derek Connolly and has Transformer's Lorenzo di Bonaventura in the producer's chair.

What Other Projects Did Jon M. Chu Work On?

Image via Universal Pictures

Before he got to work on Wicked, Chu had seven feature film director credits under his belt and has directed three short films since 2001. His first feature debut was in Step Up 2: The Streets in 2008, and since then, he has worked on other major projects, such as Now You See Me 2, Crazy Rich Asians, and In the Heights. Chu is directing both Parts 1 and 2 of Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. He's also set to work on the Crazy Rich Asians sequel, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Swiss Family Robinson.

Wicked will fly its way to theaters on November 22, 2024. In the meantime, you can stream G.I. Joe: Retaliation on Paramount+ and Apple TV+.