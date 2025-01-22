Even though director Jon M. Chu has worked almost exclusively in the IP arena, directing major franchise films armed with large budgets, it's only in the last few years that his career truly took off. He went from being a director-for-hire to developing his own voice and emerging as something of an auteur in the musical genre. His latest film is Wicked, which also happens to be his most successful film. Wicked's staggering global box office performance has helped push Chu up the rankings on the list of the highest-grossing directors of all time.

Wicked has grossed nearly $710 million globally, with the majority of that total coming from North America. The film's global box office haul has sent Chu to the 72nd spot on the all-time list, with a cumulative haul of $2.145 billion. Chu now ranks one spot above David Fincher, the legendary filmmaker behind landmark titles such as Se7en, Zodiac, Fight Club, and Gone Girl. They've both made 12 movies each. Just ahead of Chu on the all-time list are Brett Ratner, Peyton Reed, Tony Scott, Byron Howard, Joseph Kosinski, Matt Reeves, and Richard Donner. Some of the other directors that he has overtaken are Quentin Tarantino and Denis Villeneuve.

Chu broke out with Step Up 2: The Streets, which made around $150 million worldwide. He also directed sequels such as Now You See Me 2 ($328 million worldwide) and G.I. Joe: Retaliation ($375 million worldwide). But he first tasted incredible critical and commercial success together with Crazy Rich Asians, which grossed over $235 million worldwide in 2018. He followed it up with the acclaimed musical In the Heights, which under-performed primarily because of the pandemic. His biggest flop, however, is Jem and the Holograms, which failed to crack the $3 million mark in 2015.

'Wicked: For Good' Will Debut Later This Year