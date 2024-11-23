Jon M. Chu has cemented himself as one of Hollywood’s most dynamic directors, known for bringing vibrant visuals and heartfelt storytelling to the big screen. He first captured Hollywood's attention through his student film, which was a short musical, made during his time at USC School of Cinematic Arts. His breakthrough came with the Step Up sequel, where he turned the original film into a global franchise. He kept a pulse in the performing arts world through the successful Justin Bieber documentary Never Say Never and its sequel Believe. It was the success of Crazy Rich Asians that catapulted him to widespread acclaim, showcasing his knack for crafting stories that resonate with audiences while dazzling the screen with gorgeous visuals. From high-energy action to gravity-defying musical sequences, Chu has done them all with flying colors.

With an impressive track record of creating both crowd-pleasers and cultural milestones, Chu has now become an in-demand director. His massive two-part Wicked adaptation is only the beginning. His versatility from tackling action, drama to musicals has proven to be beneficial as Chu has been tapped to helm several high-profile projects. In the pipeline, he will be directing a Britney Spears biopic for Universal, another big Broadway adaptation, and co-directing an animated film based on a Dr. Seuss book, just to name a few. For now, we will take a look at his diverse filmography to date in this article.

8 'Jem and the Holograms' (2015)

Starring: Aubrey Peeples, Hayley Kiyoko, Molly Ringwald

Loosely based on the 1980s animated series, Jem and the Holograms follows the story of Jerrica Benton (Aubrey Peeples), a shy teenager who transforms into the dazzling pop star named Jem with the help of her sisters. She and her sisters also try to complete a quest set by her late father through a smart robot created by him. The film co-stars Juliette Lewis, Ryan Guzman and Molly Ringwald.

Jem was Chu's passion project as he is a fan of the series, having watched it with his sisters when they were young. Despite his personal connection, Chu fails to capture the series' fun energy as the movie opts for a toned-down, realistic approach. The fans feel that there are too many changes from the original source material and the adaptation turns out to be a by-the-numbers teen drama. The plans to modernize the beloved franchise for a new generation, including Chu's dreams to have Jem meet fellow Hasbro properties, Transformers and G.I. Joe, fall apart. The film itself bombs and is removed from the theaters just after two weeks.

7 'Step Up 2: The Streets' (2008)

Starring: Briana Evigan and Robert Hoffman

Originally planned to be a direct-to-DVD release, Step Up 2: The Streets is Chu's directorial debut. The film explores the world of street dance through a rebellious dancer named Andie (Briana Evigan) as she tries to fit in at a prestigious arts school. There, she clashes with authority but finds her rhythm with a diverse crew of misfits, leading to epic dance battles that mashes classical training and street style.

Chu showcases his ability to bring energy and creativity to the screen early on through his debut. The dance sequences are shot cleanly without too many cuts, making them visually stunning and supplementary to the story’s emotional beats. Chu’s understanding of movement as a form of expression elevates the film, but critics still find the plot and drama flat. Nevertheless, this film's success at the box office transforms the franchise's formula, spawns three more sequels, and leads the dance movie trend in the 2010s.

6 'Step Up 3D' (2010)

Starring: Sharni Vinson and Adam G. Sevani

Step Up 3D follows a group of passionate dancers competing in a global dance competition while facing personal challenges that test their teamwork and friendship. The film sees fan-favorite Moose (Adam G. Sevani) return while introducing the audience to a new generation of dancers. Released at the height of 3D popularity, the film utilizes technology to its full potential, supercharging the dance sequences into a new dimension.

Chu's ability to showcase the dance sequences is still on display, but in this movie he takes full advantage of the 3D gimmick, making the dance moves pop off of the screen through immersive sequences. His direction elevates the film’s energy, turning the performances into true spectacles. Critics noted a step-up (pun intended) from the previous film, as the film's plot and dance numbers gel better this time around. Chu's successful stint in the Step Up franchise definitely helped him prepare for bigger musicals later in his career.

5 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' (2013)

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis, Byung-hyun Lee

G.I. Joe: Retaliation follows what's left of the G.I. Joes after the team is attacked by Cobra. Led by Roadblock (Dwayne Johnson) and Snake Eyes, the remaining Joes team up to save the world from Cobra’s sinister plans. Channing Tatum, Jonathan Pryce and Byung-hyun Lee (Squid Game), return while Bruce Willis joins the crew in this film. With straightforward action and the appearances of familiar faces from the G.I. Joe lore, the film is received better by both fans and critics than the first one, G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra.

In his first time handling an action film, director Jon M. Chu feels right at home in this Hasbro sequel. He swaps intricate dance movements with slick, action-packed set pieces. Critics note that the action scenes, especially those involving Storm Shadow and Snake Eyes, are well-choreographed and shot for audiences to enjoy, making them a highlight in this film. In the grand scheme of things, G.I. Joe: Retaliation is based on a kids cartoon and doesn’t stray far from action-movie conventions, but Paramount is satisfied with Chu as he was tapped to direct the third film, which unfortunately never materialized. While Chu has moved on to other projects, he leaves the door open for a return.

4 'Now You See Me 2' (2016)

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Daniel Radcliffe

The Four Horsemen return in the magic heist thriller Now You See Me 2, which is not called 'Now You Don't', much to the fans and director Jon M. Chu's dismay. This time, the illusionists face off against a tech prodigy (Daniel Radcliffe) determined on exposing their secrets, leading to elaborate twists and complex illusions. Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, and Mark Ruffalo return, but Lizzy Caplan steps in to round up the crew, replacing Isla Fisher in this sequel.

Chu was given the tall order to follow up the first film's success, and he executes it with a fresh energy and flair, delivering visually inventive sequences that keep viewers guessing. One sequence particularly stands out, which involves an intricately choreographed card trick performed by the four horsemen to fool several security guards. Chu's style matches perfectly with the franchise's needs to showcase the wildly talented ensemble cast while also giving room for the audiences to be awed by the movie's tricks and illusions. The narrative involves magic, but even when it veers into implausibility, Chu maintains the spectacle and the characters' chemistry balanced, ensuring the magic stays alive. A third film is slated to be released in 2025 with Ruben Fleischer as the director.

3 'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh

Based on a bestselling book by Kevin Kwan, Crazy Rich Asians follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), a Chinese-American professor who discovers her boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding) comes from one of Singapore’s wealthiest families. Rachel then has to navigate Nick’s opulent world as well as meet his family’s high expectations. The film is historic in its representation for featuring a majority cast of Chinese descent in a Hollywood production, a feat that had never been seen for 25 years.

With a personal cultural connection, Jon M. Chu’s direction is simply dazzling, capturing the extravagance and vibrance of Singapore’s elite while grounding the story in heartfelt authenticity. Together with a stellar ensemble cast that includes Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan and Ken Jeong, he manages to elevate a cute romcom to a cultural phenomenon. His ability to blend humor, romance, and cultural nuance earned the film widespread acclaim and box office success. A sequel has long been in the works and, as per Chu's recent update, the script is still being reworked.

2 'Wicked' (2024)

Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey

Wicked, the long awaited movie adaptation of the Broadway smash hit, reimagines the classic Wizard of Oz story, focusing on the unlikely friendship between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the misunderstood future Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda (Ariana Grande), the glamorous and ambitious Good Witch. The first part focuses on the time when they are just enrolled at Shiz University, following their tumultuous relationship as they try to find their places in Oz, while also facing an increasingly discriminating world.

The two-part movie event is Chu's most ambitious and biggest project to date. This movie can be seen as a culmination of all of Chu's experiences making dance movies, drama and musicals. Buoyed by two strong leads, as well as an immaculate production design, this first part is a triumph, with Collider's own Jeff Ewing declaring it 'majestic'. The musical numbers are breathtaking as they are dynamically shot and both Grande and Erivo constantly hit all the perfect notes. Despite a lengthy runtime, the movie never feels slow and, instead, Chu makes sure to give the characters room to grow and express themselves. Nevertheless, the story is still incomplete and will continue in Wicked Part 2, scheduled to be released in November 2025.

1 'In the Heights' (2021)

