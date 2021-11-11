The film is one of several Dr. Seuss animated projects in the works from Warner Bros.

Dr. Seuss' classic stories are about to make their way back to the big screen. In an exclusive from Deadline, Jon M. Chu will direct an animated feature film adaption of Oh, The Places You'll Go!. The film is being described as a globetrotting animated musical that follows a young adventurer on the journey through the joys and heartaches of life.

Chu previously directed the 2018 romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, which went on to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing romantic comedies of all time. He also directed this year's musical In the Heights, which was released in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11. Although he has never directed an animated film before, he had previously expressed his interest in making one to WB. Chu was also a group of creators put together to work on potential WB animated properties, including Dr. Seuss and Hanna-Barbera.

The film will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation, as well as Bad Robot Productions in their first animated feature production. J. J. Abrams will be a producer, as well as Bad Robot's Head of Motion Pictures: Hannah Minghella.

Oh, The Places You'll Go!, is one of many Dr. Seuss adaptions being developed by Warner Bros. Animation. Their other films include an adaptation of The Cat in The Hat for 2024, as well as a Thing One and Thing Two (working title) film with an original story. Warner Bros. Animation has also produced the hit series Green Eggs and Ham for Netflix. One of the aspects that drew Warner Bros. to Oh, The Places You'll Go! is how the book's story is for people of all ages. Over the years, the book has traditionally been given as a gift at high school graduations.

Oh, The Places You'll Go! is planned to be released sometime in 2027. Chu is also attached to direct a film version of the musical Wicked, which recently cast Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as the leads to the live-action adaptation.

