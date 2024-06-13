The Big Picture Jason Beghe responds to the rumors that Jon Seda is set to return to Chicago P.D.

Executive producer Gwen Sigan hints at possible replacements for Hailey, with Bojana Novakovic's Petrovich being a strong contender.

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. is set to premiere this fall, offering fans a new chapter in the lives of the officers and detectives of the 21st District.

The NBC police procedural Chicago P.D. is no stranger to the departure of some of its best stars. However, when it was revealed that Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), who had been on the show since its fourth season, would be departing Intelligence, it raised some questions regarding the functionality of the elite crime fighting unit. Spiridakos' character ended her time with her team by saving her boss, the irrepressible Hank Voight's (Jason Beghe), in the Season 11 finale of the show. Sergeant Voight has been running a smaller team for a while now, and with Hailey gone, there is a need to bolster the ranks. Now Beghe has addressed the possibility of Jon Seda returning to his role as Antonio Dawson.

Antonio was written off the show in Season 6. An original member of the team, and its deputy leader, Seda's character, was taken off the team when he became dependent on opioids. A viral photo taken at the wrap party for Chicago PD Season 11, with Beghe, Seda, and former co-stars Jesse Lee Soffer and Benjamin Levy Aguilar has sparked speculation about Seda's imminent return. Speaking with ScreenRant, Beghe explained how Seda ended up at the event and how that might tie into his Chicago P.D. future.

Revealing that Seda's return to the crime drama would greatly please him, Beghe's comments were:

"The context was we had a cast party, and I had been talking to Jon, and we'd been meaning to get together. And I said, "Hey, why don't you just come to the cast party, be my date?" That was the significance of him, and apparently it was all over. I don't read the papers, but people said it was all over, like this big thing. Obviously, it'd be wonderful to have him back. He's a fantastic actor, and just a classy gentleman, professional, just fantastic human. So, I'm in, but I'm not the one who makes that call. But, if he's interested, I'm sure we could make at least some space for an arc if he doesn't want to be a series regular. But yeah, we could use some new people, who knows, maybe it'll be Antonio coming back."

Who Will Replace Hailey on Chicago P.D.?

Given how undermanned Intelligence is at the moment, it is understandable to see why Antonio's return would be welcome. Given that his character is not dead, it makes sense for him to return to the One Chicago universe. With the exit of Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead in Season 10, the team is hemorrhaging experience fast and needs to stop. Executive producer Gwen Sigan recently spoke about the team's size going forward, saying, “Yeah, we’re still figuring that out. I don't have a clear answer for you, but definitely, the unit is operating small at this point, so there’s going to be a lot of space.”

Should Seda's return not take place, Bojana Novakovic's Petrovic seems the most likely option to step in for the departed Hailey, and Sigan sees the potential there. "I love Petrovich. I think that Bojana came in and really made it her own and gave such a great performance, and it certainly was so enmeshed in Upton and was able to tell that story for us of where her headspace was at and moving on and healing and trying something different. So yeah, doors are open. I don’t know yet," she explains.

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. will premiere this fall. You can watch all episodes of Chicago P.D. on Peacock.

