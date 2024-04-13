The Big Picture Jon Snow's character arc is complete; his story was finished in Game of Thrones.

There are no threats left in Jon Snow's story as White Walkers no longer exist as threats.

There are better directions for Game of Thrones spin-offs, focusing on new characters and untold histories.

Since the end of Game of Thrones, HBO has expanded the series into a franchise, announcing their intent to make several spin-offs, beginning with House of the Dragon, which is now in its second season. But every story planned for the franchise will not make it to screens. Bloodmoon was famously abandoned after filming a pilot, and more recently, the series about Kit Harington's Jon Snow after the events of the original series was shelved. Though many fans hoped to see a series that could right the wrongs of the Game of Thrones finale, the choice to leave Jon's story alone makes sense. Continuing the story of an established character like Jon comes with innate challenges, especially when Game of Thrones didn't leave an open ending.

Though fans disliked Jon's conclusion as he was exiled to the True North, his story was over, making a new series about him unnecessary. In the eight seasons of Game of Thrones, Jon undergoes serious character development, turning him into a well-rounded character who has proven his skill at fighting and leading many times over. Since Jon is already the lead in Game of Thrones, his story has already been told, and after the show's defeat of the White Walkers, there simply is no threat that justifies reopening his narrative. Jon Snow is not the Game of Thrones spin-off we need. With a vast world and untold histories and civilizations, the franchise should focus on new characters rather than rehashing old ones.

Jon Snow's Character Arc Is Complete

Jon Snow's story is finished. His plot revolves around the White Walkers, who were defeated in Game of Thrones. And, perhaps more importantly, his character arc is done as well. Game of Thrones took him from the lonely bastard of Winterfell introduced in the pilot to a young leader forced to make difficult choices. So much character development already under his belt would make a new series more challenging as it would present a component and accomplished hero who would not struggle with simple issues. Though Ygritte (Rose Leslie) would say that Jon knows nothing, that was many seasons ago, and Jon has been forced to learn and grow. Between his experience and well-documented skill as a fighter, a series about him would require a powerful enemy to raise the stakes, which would be a challenge. How would this series top the villains in Game of Thrones to give Jon a real threat?

By the end of Game of Thrones, Jon wants a quiet life, rejecting his claim to the Iron Throne as a true-born Targaryen in favor of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and not even claiming the title of King after her madness begins to show. Considering the horrors and losses Jon experienced in Game of Thrones, he deserves the peace he is chasing. Though he didn't gain power or position, Jon is one of the few characters in the series whose ending could be considered happy in a twisted Game of Thrones way. Yes, he is banished from his home, but he can return North with the Free Folk, whose way of life he grew to admire. Jon was never one to invest in the politics of Westeros, and his new life offers freedom. It's no fairytale, but if it were, it wouldn't be Game of Thrones.

What Could Threaten Jon Snow?

Close

Jon's destination beyond the Wall was once a dangerous place. Between the White Walkers, the warring Wildlings, and giants, only a brave few journeyed past the safety of the Wall. However, that is no longer the case. The White Walkers, the biggest threat to that land, were killed during their attack on Westeros. The Wildlings may not be friends, but they united in Game of Thrones for their survival. And with the Wall now ineffective and unnecessary, they are no different than any other civilization. The legendary race of the giants is fading, if there are any left alive after Game of Thrones. The Children of the Forest were also wiped out, and even the disagreeable Craster (Robert Pugh) was killed. The destruction of Game of Thrones rendered the far North much less dangerous. Yes, Jon could still fight the elements to keep from freezing to death, but that is not much of a plot.

Though fans love the character, and the series would provide an opportunity to bring back Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), another fan favorite, there just isn't a story. While discussing the state of the series, Harington said as much. The actor explained, "We bounced some ideas around and nothing really lit us up. It just didn't. I think we don't want to do something that's not worth it." Without a clear direction, this show shouldn't happen, and those making it understand that.

Related The 20 Best Shows Like 'Game of Thrones', Ranked Missing the world of Westeros? Here are some other mystical lands for you to conquer!

There Are Better Directions for 'Game of Thrones' Spin-offs

Image via Marvel Comics

The world of Game of Thrones shouldn't be done by any means, and it is not. There is a world full of stories with House of the Dragon, The Hedge Knight, and an Aegon the Conqueror series announced, and that's just with the Targaryens. Many other shows are under discussion, and there is more that HBO could do. House of the Dragon covers only a fraction of George R. R. Martin's companion novel Fire & Blood, and that is not an extensive history of the world. There are thousands of years' worth of stories established in Martin's world, not to mention locations that have yet to appear on screen and destroyed civilizations that could be explored. With so many ways the franchise can grow, there's no reason to force a Jon Snow series that doesn't really work.

Familiar faces are always exciting to see, and some may hope for a continuation to correct Game of Thrones' unsatisfying end. But that is unrealistic as many important actors from the series wouldn't return. Admittedly, expanding after Game of Thrones would provide the opportunity to shock even the most knowledgeable fans, as there is nothing established later in the franchise's timeline, but it's not worth it. Reopening stories without a plan for the characters is never a good idea, which is why we don't actually need a Jon Snow series and never did.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Game of Thrones is streaming on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX