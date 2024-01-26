The Big Picture Jon Stewart's return to The Daily Show is exciting, but nothing has really changed. The show still has rotating guest hosts and lacks a permanent figure at the helm.

Trevor Noah did a nice job replacing Stewart, but late-night TV has changed, with multiple destinations for political comedy available to viewers.

Stewart's return highlights The Daily Show's problem of having a fractured voice.

This week brought huge news in the world of late-night TV when it was announced that Jon Stewart is returning to host The Daily Show. Stewart sat at the desk from 1998 to 2015, turning a little show on Comedy Central into a political institution, a host who gave us the truth and held the political elite accountable. Right as the Donald Trump phenomenon was beginning, Stewart left, handing the torch over to Trevor Noah. While not as great as Stewart (who could be?), Noah held his own until 2022, when he too stepped away. 2023 was nothing but guest hosts, with a new permanent voice oddly never being named. Now Stewart is back, but there's a catch: He is only going to be the host on Mondays, while Tuesday through Thursday will continue to have guest hosts. With Stewart announced to be doing this for the entirety of 2024, it means those behind The Daily Show have already decided that there won't be a permanent figure at the helm for at least another year. Having Stewart back is exciting, but nothing has really changed.



The Daily Show A comedy news show featuring humorous takes on top stories. Release Date July 22, 1996 Creator Madeleine Smithberg, Lizz Winstead Cast Jon Stewart , john oliver , Lewis Black , Desi Lydic , Jordan Klepper , Ronny Chieng , Roy Wood Jr. Studio Comedy Central

Jon Stewart's 'The Daily Show' Led to Successful Imitators

Before Jon Stewart helmed The Daily Show, Craig Kilborn was the host. It wasn't a bad show under Kilborn, but it was a vastly different one that focused less on politics. That changed under Stewart. It helped that he was taking over right as the wild 2000 Presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore was beginning. Stewart and his team, which included Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert, held politicians accountable. Cable news had become an ugly left vs. right contest of lies, so it was up to The Daily Show to speak the truth, regardless of whether it was about Republicans or Democrats. The Daily Show became a necessary institution during the Bush and Obama presidencies.

And then, right as Donald Trump became everyone's obsession, Stewart said goodbye. Noah did a nice job replacing him, but he didn't have the importance Stewart did. That wasn't just because of his inexperience, but the fact that late-night TV was changing. David Letterman and Jay Leno were gone. Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel ran late-night now, and almost every minute of it was focused on Trump and politics. Every late-night show, save The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, had become clones of a sort to The Daily Show, and to great success.



'The Daily Show' Has Suffered Since Trevor Noah Left

The Daily Show fell in popularity as late night became more fractured. There wasn't just one destination for political comedy anymore, but half a dozen of them. Still, The Daily Show mattered because of Noah's enthusiasm and outsider voice. Then, Noah left, and nothing has been the same since. For over a year, The Daily Show has been a rotating chair of weekly guest hosts. Correspondents, such as Roy Wood Jr., Desi Lydic, Ronnie Chieng, and Jordan Klepper all took turns. Other great comedians came in as well, such as Leslie Jones and Sarah Silverman. Even Daily Show alum Hasan Minhaj got a chance.

Some were better hosts than others, but that was okay, it was all temporary anyway. Except that it wasn't. What many thought would last a few months hasn't stopped. At that time, Roy Wood Jr., seemingly tired of waiting for his chance to be the permanent host, left The Daily Show. Frontrunner Hasan Minhaj found himself in controversy, accused of making up stories in his stand-up, which seemingly squashed his chances. If that wasn't enough, it was revealed that The Daily Show, which took in $39.9 million in advertising during 2022 under Noah, lost over half of that, down to just under $19 million in 2023 without a host.

At the Emmys recently, The Daily Show won the Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series, but this was for Noah's iteration of the show. During Noah's acceptance speech, Roy Wood Jr. was visible on stage behind him mouthing the words, "Please hire a host." It's not just the fans who are clamoring for a new regime. Even the correspondents who left over the indecision are calling for The Daily Show to make up its mind already.



Jon Stewart's Return to 'The Daily Show' is a Reminder of What's Missing

Close

Jon Stewart stepped away from The Daily Show in 2015, but he never quite went away. He was out there fighting for 9/11 first responder benefits before Congress. He'd make random appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and even popped back up on The Daily Show a couple of times. He then made a comeback with the Apple TV+ series The Problem with Jon Stewart. While this wasn't a daily show for Stewart, as only twenty episodes were put out between 2021 and 2023, it got him back in front of an audience talking about the issues of the day. When Apple TV+ threatened to fire Stewart over his desire to do episodes about China and A.I., he didn't back down. Instead, he quit.

That dignity and honesty, shown in Congressional hearings and in his decision to walk away from his own show, is desperately needed. Jon Stewart will kill it on The Daily Show. His return comes at the perfect time, a voice of reason in what is sure to be an insane 2024 political year. Ratings will go up on Mondays, but what about the other nights of the week? You have to feel bad for the rotating guest hosts who will follow Stewart. That distinct difference will continue to highlight The Daily Show's huge problem. Having Stewart back, even one night a week, is amazing — but he is still a guest host, even if he is the ultimate one. For another long year, we are guaranteed that the Comedy Central series will have a fractured voice.

Part of Stewart's deal is an equally intriguing opportunity: He will be The Daily Show's executive producer through 2025. Those who have been running The Daily Show have weakened the series through inaction, but Stewart has been responsible for finding new hosts in the past, such as the aforementioned Noah, or correspondents like Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert. Whether Stewart takes the lead in finding a new host or not, this year needs to be the year that the show commits to someone on a more permanent basis. 2024 is going to be the year of big choices politically, and it needs to be the year of a big choice for The Daily Show as well.

Full episodes of The Daily Show are available to watch on Comedy Central.

WATCH ON COMEDY CENTRAL

