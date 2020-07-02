Facebook Messenger

Jon Stewart on ‘Irresistible’ and Why His Animated HBO Project Didn’t Happen

July 2, 2020

Irresistible is currently in theaters and on VOD. The new movie from acclaimed comedian Jon Stewart stars Steve Carell as a DC political operative who sees an opportunity for a Democratic resurgence in the Midwest by running the campaign for the mayoral candidate of a small Wisconsin town. The film also stars Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper, and Mackenzie Davis. For more on the film, click here to see the latest trailer.

A couple weeks ago, I got to talk to Stewart about the movie, which was an absolute pleasure, and I wish I had gotten more than a few minutes to talk to him. During our conversation, he discussed making a satire as a feature length film rather than for a late night program like The Daily Show, what he learned from making his first movie Rosewater, his thoughts on the film’s data-obsessed characters, and why his plans for an animated program on HBO didn’t work out comedically even though they had managed to crack the technology for making the show a reality.

Check out the full interview above. Here’s a list of what we talked about:

  • The process of crafting satire for a movie rather than a late-night program.
  • What he learned from making Rosewater.
  • Why the characters who are obsessed with data are more part of a rotten enterprise than a look at the future.
  • What happened with his previously reported deals with HBO.

Here’s the official synopsis for Irresistible:

From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.

 

Irresistible stars Academy Award® nominee Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Academy Award® winner Chris Cooper, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso.  Plan B Entertainment and Jon Stewart produced.

