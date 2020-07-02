Jon Stewart on ‘Irresistible’ and Why His Animated HBO Project Didn’t Happen

–

Irresistible is currently in theaters and on VOD. The new movie from acclaimed comedian Jon Stewart stars Steve Carell as a DC political operative who sees an opportunity for a Democratic resurgence in the Midwest by running the campaign for the mayoral candidate of a small Wisconsin town. The film also stars Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper, and Mackenzie Davis. For more on the film, click here to see the latest trailer.

A couple weeks ago, I got to talk to Stewart about the movie, which was an absolute pleasure, and I wish I had gotten more than a few minutes to talk to him. During our conversation, he discussed making a satire as a feature length film rather than for a late night program like The Daily Show, what he learned from making his first movie Rosewater, his thoughts on the film’s data-obsessed characters, and why his plans for an animated program on HBO didn’t work out comedically even though they had managed to crack the technology for making the show a reality.

Check out the full interview above. Here’s a list of what we talked about:

The process of crafting satire for a movie rather than a late-night program.

What he learned from making Rosewater.

Why the characters who are obsessed with data are more part of a rotten enterprise than a look at the future.

What happened with his previously reported deals with HBO.

Here’s the official synopsis for Irresistible: