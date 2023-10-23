The Daily Show might be in trouble now, as they fall behind in late night due to their struggle to find a replacement for Trevor Noah, but for almost two decades, throughout the 2000s and halfway through the 2010s, The Daily Show was the way many people stayed informed thanks to Jon Stewart. He became the most trusted entertainer to tackle the news, a man who was a liberal but who went after those on either side of the aisle who lied or took advantage of the American people.

Stewart stepped down in 2015, and his absence was missed immensely. He returned to political comedy in 2021 for The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+. The passion was still there, but it appears it has hit too close to home for some, as news broke this past week that The Problem with Jon Stewart was coming to an end due to a disagreement with Apple TV+ over topics Stewart wanted to cover. It's a horrible move that does nothing but make Apple TV+ look bad.

'The Problem with Jon Stewart' Was the Comedian at His Best

Image via Apple TV+

When Jon Stewart left The Daily Show, it had nothing to do with him losing a step. He was still as good as ever, but he needed a break from the madness, which was understandable. We could only imagine, however, how he would've handled the madness of the Trump years, which were starting right as he left. Though Stewart disappeared for a while, his passion was still there. He made appearances here and there for segments on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and even made cameos on The Daily Show. Stewart's best work, hands down, was in his fight for New York first responders, as featured in the documentary No Responders Left Behind. He became the advocate for those who were heroes on 9/11, but now many years later found themselves sick and dying from the conditions of that horrible day. Stewart marched right to Congress to get them the benefits they deserved.

With that passion still burning, it was great to see his voice back on TV, when in September 2021 The Problem with Jon Stewart debuted on Apple TV+. Did he deserve a bigger show than a few episodes on a streaming service? For sure, he did. He also wasn't as popular as he'd been a decade before. Every late-night show was a copy of The Daily Show now, and John Oliver's Last Week Tonight was now the new place for popular current affairs that went beyond the Trump drama.

Still, Stewart mattered as much as ever by not being Trump-obsessed. In The Problem with Jon Stewart, he covered issues like veterans, gun control, the stock market, racism, and globalization. With his series, it wasn't just about laughs (which there were plenty of) or skewering, but education. Stewart was still teaching us. After an episode, you didn't just come away entertained, but you understood something you didn't before. Perhaps more importantly, you felt like someone was out there fighting to keep decency and truth alive.

RELATED: 9 Best Late Night Talk Show Hosts of All Time

Why Did Apple TV+ and Jon Stewart Part Ways?

Image via Apple TV+

The Daily Show and The Problem with Jon Stewart were at their best when he made his audience uncomfortable because it meant they got the audience to think. Stewart's always been great at getting nervous laughter from a crowd who might agree with him but doesn't quite know how to respond. He had no problem at all yelling at Congress to their face, shaming them over their lack of concern for those who protected us during America's darkest times. Stewart's voice, though older and not as loud as others, mattered as much as ever, and it couldn't be censored. But then the situation changed.

On October 19 came the surprising and disappointing news that The Problem with Jon Stewart wouldn't be back for a third season. Was it not performing well and canceled? Was Stewart burnt out and ready to move on? No, it was so much worse. The New York Times reported that Stewart and tech giant Apple TV+ had a disagreement over topics Stewart wanted to cover in the eight-episode third season. Among them would be issues concerning problems with China and artificial intelligence, as Apple told Stewart that he couldn't cover these topics. Rather than agreeing to his bosses' demands, Stewart instead decided to walk away and let his show come to an end.

Ending 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' Makes Apple TV+ Look Bad

Image via Apple TV+

The news made Jon Stewart look like a hero, which many consider him to be already. He's not just a guy on TV, but a man who gets down in the mud in real life and fights for the little guy. No matter what side of the aisle you are on politically, you have to respect that. For Apple TV+, it makes them look like the evil overlord corporation out to destroy anyone who gets in their way. If you disagree with them and refuse to be censored, you will be silenced. We already know big corporations do this, but for a major tech company to go after Jon Stewart of all people, the fighter for 9/11 responders, makes them look especially bad.

Why would Apple TV+ not want Stewart to take a negative stance on China and artificial intelligence? There are many reasons, with one being that iPhones and many Apple products are made in China. We know about the awful conditions workers in China are subjected to, but we ignore it in favor of our comfort. Apple, like many major tech companies, has also been in favor of AI, while the majority of the public distrusts it, worrying what it could lead to or how it could take the jobs of real-life people. There's also the ongoing SAG strike, with actors fighting against studios wanting to use AI to copy their image, and without any payment for it.

For those reasons, it's good that Stewart walked away. It only makes him look like that much more of an American badass. Hopefully, it won't discourage him from keeping his voice raised on our televisions (and iPhones). We hear there's an opening at The Daily Show? Apple will keep marching on despite the controversy. Let it be known, though, that it's not Jon Stewart who was the problem. The problem is Apple TV+.