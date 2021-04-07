Jon Stewart’s hotly anticipated new Apple TV+ series now has a name: The Problem with Jon Stewart. Stewart will be hosting and executive producing the new current events series, which is set to premiere in the fall of 2021.

While this project may feel like a return to form for the former Daily Show host, there are a number of notable differences that set this new show apart, primarily the “single-issue” nature of each episode. That change has drawn comparisons to Last Week Tonight, HBO's similarly focused current events show hosted by fellow Daily Show alum John Oliver. Fortunately, there are also a number of details sure to distinguish The Problem from any of its competitors. Notably, the new series will feature an hour-long format, a companion podcast series and promises to include topics that touch on Stewart’s advocacy work.

Those distinguishing features will be necessary to differentiate the show from a field of competitors that has gotten significantly more crowded since Stewart departed The Daily Show back in 2015. In addition to Last Week Tonight, Stephen Colbert's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Larry Wilmore's Peacock show Wilmore, Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS all feature former Daily Show correspondents tackling current events. And, of course, The Daily Show continues under the guidance of Trevor Noah.

Personally, I can’t wait for Stewart’s return. Those Daily Show alums have all found their voices on their respective shows, which means there’s plenty of room for Stewart’s in the mix. And after several years away (and another directing credit under his belt for 2020’s Irresistible), Stewart is bound to bring a fresh set of eyes to the genre. Apple certainly has faith in the project, having already signed The Problem for a multiple-season deal.

Stewart will be joined on executive producer duties by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler. Chelsea Devantez (The Opposition with Jordan Klepper) is head writer and Lorrie Baranek (The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore) is the executive in charge of production. This show represents the first of a first-look deal between Apple TV+ and Stewart’s Busboy Productions.

The Problem with Jon Stewart will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ this fall. Be sure to stay tuned for further details and a set premiere date.

