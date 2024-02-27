The Big Picture Jon Stewart tackles Israel-Palestine conflict with humor and proposed solutions.

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart is barely back – this is only the talk show's third episode after the famous host returned – so it’s important to tread lightly in order not to alienate audiences too much. That’s why Jon Stewart and his writing team decided that the subject from this week’s episode should be something light, like the Israel-Palestine conflict, for example. And more than that, the show decided to present some solutions to the ongoing war, since entities like NATO don’t seem too inclined to do so.

Stewart also underscored how U.S. politicians have been less than emphatic when asking Israel to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza strip. The host reminded his audience that one element that certainly makes it hard for the U.S. to assume a tougher stand is because… well, Americans are the ones who provided weapons and bombs to the Israelis in the first place. So, recommending that Benjamin Netanyahutakes it down a notch is basically what the country can do at this point.

Jon Stewart Puts Muslim and Jewish Journalists Side By Side To Hash It Out

All jokes aside, Steward decided to actually put Muslim and Jewish journalists sitting side by side in order to have a conversation about what’s actually going on in Gaza and the nuances involved in the conflict. Murtaza Hussain stressed that one of the reasons that Israel refuses to sit down and talk is because they “have a superpower backing” from the U.S., meaning that they know they’ll always have the firepower to impose their will. Meanwhile, Yair Rosenberg agreed that the solution of having a third-party entity mediating Middle East conflicts could be a good solution. However, he stressed that even if Israel suddenly lost U.S. backing, they wouldn’t just give up on their territory.

The trio agrees that the ultimate question to start solving the issue would be: Other than Palestinians, who is actually interested in ending the war? The question gets especially more complex when you factor in that the surrounding countries have deals in place with the U.S. and European countries. That leads to another segment of the discussion which is the U.S. role in this war. Demanding (or at least rooting) for the country to pull out of the conflict is just not a reality, because keeping Israel in place is well within the U.S. interest.

Last but not least, Hussain and Rosenberg reveal that they’ve been friends for a decade and their friendship was born precisely because they have different stands on the same issues but were always able to have healthy discussions on Israel-Palestine’s eternal conflict. Their philosophy is that they shouldn’t be held hostage to a war that precedes their existence, and one thing they can control is the impact that they have on each other and their audience now.

You can watch the trio’s conversation below: