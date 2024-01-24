This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Although it may be awhile until The Daily Show finds a permanent host, longtime fans will be delighted to learn that beloved host of yesteryear, Jon Stewart, will make a comeback - just in time for the mess that will certainly be the 2024 election. Finally, some hope in what looks to be a bleak year for politics, Stewart will do his best to keep audiences laughing through their tears on a weekly basis. Deadline reports that the man who started it all will be back in the hot seat on Monday nights, delivering the biggest bits of breaking news from over the weekend - which is when they try to sneak the juiciest stuff past us! While his return is certainly an exciting one, don’t get your hopes too high for Stewart to fully reclaim his desk as he’s just signed on to appear as one-night-a-week host until the election is over.

It’s been almost a decade since Stewart bid adieu to the nightly satirical news show that made him a household name, with Trevor Noah taking over the reins in 2015. Noah handled the last two major elections, bringing some levity and much-needed comedy to what have been two of the most divisive showdowns in the history of the United States. Stewart and Noah are the two longest-running hosts of the series with Craig Kilborn kicking things off in 1996 before Stewart moseyed up to the desk two years later. Back in 2022, Noah gave up his position to focus on other pursuits and the desk has been empty since, although favorite correspondence have stepped up to the task of filling in until a permanent replacement can be found.