Comedy Central fans rejoice! After nearly a decade, beloved comedian, filmmaker, and political commentator Jon Stewart is returning to host The Daily Show. His return could not come at a better time for numerous reasons.

For starters, The Daily Show has been in an unusual spot as of late, following the departure of Stewart's replacement for the series, Trevor Noah. Since then, the still-popular satirical news show has relied on guest hosts while the search for a new replacement began, featuring guests like Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, and more. Hasan Piker appeared to be a possible contender, but that rumor seems to have faded away. Secondly, Stewart has been searching for a new platform following the controversial cancelation of his AppleTV+ series, despite being initially renewed for Season 3. Finally, the news of Stewart's surprise return to The Daily Show comes soon before the 2024 Presidential Election, which is bound to be a contentious topic of debate similar to the ones that preceded it.

The news of Jon Stewart's return to The Daily Show is exciting, but there are some caveats that fans of Stewart and the show should be aware of. To find out more about Stewart's return to the legendary show, particularly when his return will begin, here is everything you need to know about Jon Stewart's return to The Daily Show.

When is Jon Stewart Returning to 'The Daily Show'?

Jon Stewart will officially be making his long-awaited return to The Daily Showon Monday, February 12th, 2024, at 11:00 PM CST, as he will once again try to navigate the complicated and contentious world of American politics.

How Long Will Jon Stewart Be Hosting 'The Daily Show'?

It should be noted that Jon Stewart's return to The Daily Show is being billed as a temporary engagement. In the announcement that Stewart would be returning to the show, it was also revealed that he's currently slated to host up until the 2024 Presidential Election is over. Ironically enough, Stewart won't be hosting the series every weekday but will instead be hosting every Monday night starting February 12th.

Where Can You Watch 'The Daily Show'?

Comedy Central has been the exclusive home of The Daily Show since it first premiered in 1996, so it should come as no surprise that it will still be the case when Jon Stewart returns to the program. The show will continue to air on the cable network every weekday at 11 PM CST, with Stewart hosting every Monday night. The rest of the weeknights will be hosted by other members of The Daily Show's correspondent team.

As for streaming, new episodes of The Daily Show will be available to stream on Paramount+ one day after the network premiere.

Is There a Trailer for Jon Stewart's 'The Daily Show' Return?

Comedy Central has not provided a first look at Jon Stewart's return to The Daily Show, but rest assured, it will probably feel like he never left the show come this February.

Who Stars in 'The Daily Show'?

'The Daily Show's current team of correspondents aren't going anywhere.

Jon Stewart's influence on comedic political commentary and the world of late-night television as a whole cannot be understated. Since starring in the show in 1996, Stewart would spend the next decade delivering commentary that was as culturally relevant as it was funny. Alas, shortly after his on-screen rival and Comedy Central partner, Stephen Colbert, retired from The Colbert Report to host The Late Show, Stewart also retired from his show. Afterward, Stewart hosted a new show for AppleTV+ titled The Problem with Jon Stewart, which, while still having a comedic twist, took itself a bit more seriously than The Daily Show. Stewart is also known for his continued political activism, such as when he testified before Congress to advocate for healthcare benefits on behalf of 9/11 first responders.

When Stewart isn't hosting on Monday nights, the rest of The Daily Show's established cast of correspondents will alternate as hosts. The talented list of comedians and commentators are:

Crazy Rich Asians star Ronny Chieng

star Pain Hustlers star Michael Kosta

star Awkward. star Desi Lydic

star The Opposition with Jordan Klepper host Jordan Klepper.

Stewart's return also leads us to wonder if Stephen Colbert might also drop by for a cameo appearance, as Stewart has popped by to make an appearance on The Late Show on more than a few occasions. Maybe, if we're lucky, we could even see Colbert reprise his lovably dopey character from The Colbert Report.

What is 'The Daily Show' About?

The simple yet effective concept for The Daily Show reads as follows:

"The Emmy®- and Peabody Award-winning show looks at the day’s top headlines through a sharp, reality-based lens."

Who is Making 'The Daily Show'?

In addition to returning to the show as a part-time host, Jon Stewart will also be executive producing the show for his tenure on the show. Stewart also produced The Late Show with Stephen Colbert up until 2021, as well as his own show The Problem with Jon Stewart. The Daily Show was also created by Madelein Smithberg and Lizz Winstead.

When Does 'The Daily Show' Film?

If you are a New York resident, you may be able to see The Daily Show live. The Daily Show will continue to be taped and recorded in New York, New York, taking place in the Daily Show Studios at 733 11th Avenue. The tapings of the show typically take place at 4:30 PM EST. If you're lucky enough to be living in the New York area, you can request tickets to a live taping of the show. Remember that tickets are available only on a request-only basis and are not guaranteed.

