One of the most successful filmmakers in recent years has signed a remarkable deal with Disney. Deadline reports that Jon Watts has struck a first-look deal with the studio, meaning that every project developed by the director in the near future has to be offered to the Walt Disney Company first. Watts will be developing titles for both Disney's live-action department and for 20th Century Studios. The filmmaker is no stranger to working with the Walt Disney Company, however, as he's previously helped them bring to life some of the most anticipated stories of recent years.

Jon Watts is famous for directing the Spider-Man movies featuring Tom Holland's iteration of the character. After the young Peter Parker was introduced in the explosive events of Captain America: Civil War, Marvel Studios knew that they needed a director who could flesh out the hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. One of Watts' first projects, Cop Car, was impressive enough for both Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to know that they had found the filmmaker they were looking for. The result was a friendly adventure set during Parker's return to high school. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) himself was a major part of the story, which earned $880 million at the worldwide box office.

After the success seen by Tom Holland's first solo adventure as Spider-Man, Watts was called back to direct both Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The last installment of the franchise earned more than $1 billion at the global box office after featuring the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as other versions of the web-slinging hero. But that wasn't the last time Watts and Disney worked together. The director created Star Wars: Skeleton Crew for the studio. The upcoming television series will follow a group of young heroes as they try to escape from a desperate situation in the galaxy far, far away.

The Future of the 'Spider-Man' Movies

With Jon Watts shifting his focus towards Disney's live-action department and what 20th Century Studios has in store, someone else had to step in to lead Spider-Man towards his future. Destin Daniel Cretton was recently hired to direct a fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland. The artist previously worked on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the upcoming Wonder Man television series. The future of everyone's favorite New York vigilante is in good hands, while Jon Watts and the Walt Disney Company work on projects that will be revealed in the future.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates regarding what Jon Watts will do with his new first-look deal with Disney.

