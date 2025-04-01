Politics and illegal occupation are making Jonah Hauer-King (The Tattooist of Auschwitz) and Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals) hot and bothered in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of William Tell. Soon, the star-studded historical drama will touch down in the United States thanks to a limited theatrical run set for April 4. But, ahead of its arrival, we’ve got a glimpse of the latest feature-length production to come from BAFTA recipient Nick Hamm (Driven).

In it, audiences will see one man make a decision that could compromise his place as rightful heir to his House, when Hauer-King’s Rudenz, the heir to the House of Attinghausen, stands before King Albert (Ben Kingsley), and chooses to bend the knee. Jumping back and forth between timelines, we see Rudenz engage in a secret and steamy romantic relationship with King Albert’s niece, Bertha (Bamber), while — in the present — the Swiss nobleman stands before King Albert and his subjects. Rudenz is given the choice to bend the knee to the invading King of Austria, an option that, during their previous alone time, Bertha cautioned him against. Yet, Rudenz sees no other way to keep his relationship with the young woman going if he doesn’t bend the knee, so he chooses the path of least resistance and falls in line behind King Albert.

On top of Hauer-King, Bamber, and Academy Award-winner Kingsley, William Tell features a vast cast filled with some of the industry’s biggest names, including Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Claes Bang (Bad Sisters), Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), Rafe Spall (The Big Short), Emily Beecham (Daphne), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction), Amar Chadha-Patel (The Creator), Sam Keeley (In the Heart of the Sea), and more.

What Is ‘William Tell’ About?

By this point, you should already have Gioachino Rossini’s “William Tell Overture” stuck in your head, which is perfect to pair with the synopsis of Hamm’s newest film. Traveling back to the early 1300s, the film follows the Austrian Empire’s attempted takeover of Switzerland and the fallout that comes next. While some men are willing to bend the knee, others begin forming a resistance that will eventually break into an all-out war that will put the trio from our sneak peek and Bang’s William Tell at the center of a revolution.

After celebrating its world premiere at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, William Tell was met by mixed reviews from critics. Ahead of its release in the U.S., the film sits with a 58% critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Eager audiences can check out our exclusive sneak peek of William Tell above and see it in select cinemas on April 4.