Jonah Hauer-King has a number of exciting projects coming out which showcase a terrific versatility. Since his breakthrough when he was cast as Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid, Hauer-King has rapidly made a name for himself in the film industry, and his upcoming roles continue to demonstrate his range, from historical figures to modern-day villains. In a recent interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Hauer-King shared some new details about his role in the upcoming high-concept comedy, Rich Flu. The conversation took place during the promotion of his latest project, The Tattooist of Auschwitz on Peacock, in which he stars alongside Melanie Lynskey, Anna Próchniak, Jonas Nay and Harvey Keitel.

Rich Flu, which wrapped filming at the end of 2022, features an ensemble cast that includes stars like Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Rafe Spall. Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, the film explores a wild scenario where a mysterious disease begins killing the world's wealthiest, creating global chaos. Hauer-King expressed his enthusiasm for his character and the film's concept. "You're the first person to ask me about that. Thank you. We shot it a little while ago now. It finished filming at the end of [2022], I think, well over a year for sure," he told Lovitt, adding that he had recently completed ADR sessions on the film. Describing his role, Hauer-King revealed:

"It's a completely bonkers and wacky and funny film. [To Anna Próchnak] I actually don't know if I've even told you about it. But it was super fun. I was playing an incredibly outlandish, villainous, terrible guy, and it was great fun. [Laughs] So, yeah, I'm hoping that it will be out this year. So, fingers crossed."

What is 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' About?

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is based on the harrowing true story of Lale Sokolov, a Slovakian Jew who was forcibly transported to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War II. Within the camp, Lale was appointed as the "Tätowierer" (the German word for tattooist), tasked with marking his fellow prisoners with identification numbers. Despite the grim circumstances, the story also follows his secret romance with another prisoner, Gita Furman.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz offers more than just a recount of historical events; it provides a close look at the strength of love and the unbreakable spirit of those who survived one of the darkest chapters in human history. This six-episode series not only reminds us of past horrors but also serves as a symbol of hope. It shows that even in the darkest of times, people can find moments of light and humanity.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz will premiere on Peacock on May 2.