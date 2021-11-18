The director and actor reunite for the first time since 'The Wolf of Wall Street.'

Martin Scorsese is teaming up once more with Apple for a biopic centered around the iconic rock group Grateful Dead according to Deadline. The Oscar-winning director is also bringing along Jonah Hill in their first team-up since The Wolf of Wall Street to play the group's frontman, Jerry Garcia.

Scorsese has previously shown his interest in the Grateful Dead before, having executive produced the documentary Long Strange Trip. The script for the project will be penned by American Crime Story: Impeachment writers Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. Scorsese is also coming off of Killers of the Flower Moon, which will also be distributed by Apple TV+.

As of now, little is known regarding the film's premise. The Grateful Dead has a rich history dating back to the group's formation in the 1960s Bay Area as The Warlocks in the heart of an era of psychedelics. The film could pull from any period in their history, from the early days formed out of the remnants of an old jug band to the highlights of their career filled with long concerts and jam sessions for the Deadheads, or near the end of Garcia's life in 1995.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Official Teaser for 'Don't Look Up' Puts Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill Back in Dark Comedy Mode

Fortunately for Scorsese, the remaining band members will be working with him on the film, giving him full rights to the Grateful Dead discography for use throughout the movie. As for Hill, it marks a long-awaited reunion for him with the director that earned him his second Oscar nomination. Since The Wolf of Wall Street, the pair have reportedly been looking for a project to collaborate on for some time now. When offered to play one of rock's greatest musicians, Hill jumped at the opportunity to come aboard the project.

Scorsese signed a first-look deal with Apple TV+ back in 2020 and it seems to be paying off big time with the legendary director's massive, star-studded productions bolstering the streamer's lineup. We'll have more on his Grateful Dead biopic as it comes out.

Martin Scorsese's 'The Color of Money' Is the First (and Still Best) Legacy Sequel So Scorsese DID direct a superhero movie...?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email