Phil Stutz says it best: This is either the greatest documentary ever made or the worst. But let’s back up a bit. Netflix has released a trailer for Stutz, an extremely personal documentary directed by and starring Jonah Hill. The Superbad and Don't Look Up actor decided to make a movie about his own therapy sessions in which both parties talk bluntly about life, decisions, and psychiatry. Is it a good idea? We’ll have to wait until mid-November to find out.

The trailer for Stutz reveals three important aspects that might make the documentary a great movie: First, it showcases the excellent relationship between Hill and Stutz, the type of light-hearted banter that only comes with intimacy and is rooted in honesty. Then, the trailer also reveals that the movie is as much autobiographical as it is a celebration of Stutz’s career – the psychiatrist is considered one of the best in the world, and has helped patients for over 40 years.

Finally, the trailer for Stutz has its director Hill fully acknowledging the experimental nature of the project, and the realization that it may not come across as he planned it. However, it’s pretty easy to relate to Hill’s motivation to helm the movie: Everyone has, at some point in life, searched for advice, and sometimes friends can only get you so far.

A two-time Academy Award nominee, Hill has already sat in the director’s chair a number of times, and Stutz marks his sophomore effort in directing a feature film. His previous feature-length project was Mid90s, a sensitive coming-of-age comedy-drama inspired by his own childhood. Hill has also directed music videos and TV episodes, but Stutz is his first feature-length documentary.

Hill has found great support with his fellow actors to get this movie off the ground: Stutz is produced by none other than Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix (Joker: Folie à Deux), whose best characters in cinema have interestingly prompted discussions about mental health. The movie is also executive produced by Rooney Mara, who will probably be heavily featured in the coming awards season for her role in the powerful drama Women Talking.

Netflix premieres Stutz on November 14. You can watch the trailer below:

