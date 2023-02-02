One of the most successful and versatile actors in Hollywood, Jonah Hill has starred in a plethora of box-office hits and beloved movies since his breakthrough with 2007's Superbad. A powerhouse of a comedy actor, he has also shown his dramatic acting chops in multiple films like Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street, resulting in Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor in 2012 and 2014.

For those looking to watch a movie with Hill but don't know where to start, his Rotten Tomatoes page can provide some insight into his highest and lowest-rated films. Within his top ten list of films, even the lowest rated are highly acclaimed by critics, who often single him out as a standout. Whether playing the lead or a scene-stealing supporting turn, Hill is among his generation's most accomplished comedians, and his highest-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes prove it.

10 'This Is The End' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

Image via Sony Pictures

The movie This Is The End follows the apocalyptic events at a Hollywood party thrown by the actor James Franco (as himself). Also in attendance at this star-studded party are the real actors Seth Rogen - who also produced the film - Michael Cera, Jay Baruchel, Craig Robinson, Emma Watson, and, of course, Jonah Hill. As the world ends around the rich and famous while a bunch of celebrities is trapped in Franco's mansion, hilarity and the end of the world ensues.

Holding a modest 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, This Is the End received solid reviews and has become somewhat of a satirical comedy classic since its release. Hill and the cast have a riot playing exaggerated versions of themselves, with Hill acting like a pretentious jerk whose critical success has gone to his head. Other stars in this film include Danny McBride, Rihanna, and Mindy Kaling,

this is the end Release Date June 12, 2013 Director Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen Cast James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson Rating R Runtime 107

Watch on Netflix

9 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

Image via Universal Pictures

Jonah Hill stars in a small role as a Turtle Bay waiter in the romantic comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film follows Jason Segel's character, Peter, who is trying to get over his ex-girlfriend, the famous actress Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), who has recently and unexpectedly broken up with him. In his quest to move on, he travels to Hawaii but quickly finds that, to his horror, Sarah is staying at the same hotel with her new rock star boyfriend, played by Russell Brand.

Co-starring in a small supporting role, Hill plays Matthew, a waiter at the hotel who is a massive fan of Brand's rock star. Forgetting Sarah Marshall received glowing reviews, praising it for its humor and Segel's star-making performance. The iconic rom-com has an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes and has aged remarkably well.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall Release Date April 17, 2008 Director Nick Stoller Cast Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Russell Brand, Bill Hader, Liz Cackowski Rating R Runtime 112

Watch on Netflix

8 'Rocket Science' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 84%

Rocket Science is a comedy-drama film that follows a struggling high-school student named Hal (Reece Daniel Thompson), whose life seems to be falling apart right before his eyes. He stutters, his brother picks on him, and worst of all, his parents aren't together anymore. However, his life changes when a classmate named Ginny, played by a delightful Anna Kendrick, asks him to join the debate team, leading to unexpected results.

In this movie, Jonah Hill only appears in two scenes as the Junior Philosopher who meets Hal in the library. However, his unique comedic energy makes the Junior Philosopher a hilarious, if not necessarily memorable, character. Rocket Science received positive reviews from critics, who praised its quirky humor and the endearing performances from its well-chosen cast.

Watch on Hulu

7 '22 Jump Street' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 84%

Image via Columbia Pictures

The sequel to the highly popular original film, the action comedy 22 Jump Street follows the chaotic undercover officers Schmidt (Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) investigating a local college. As the two men get pulled into different cliques during their investigation, things get muddled, and they must focus on cracking the case while navigating their odd separation. The two begin acting increasingly immature as they begin to question themselves and their partnership.

With only one percent less than its predecessor, 22 Jump Street has 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. This successful sequel ranks among Hill and Tatum's best comedy movies, showcasing their hilarious chemistry and ability to elevate what is, in truth, a very thin screenplay. 22 Jump Street is the rare sequel that matches its predecessor in hilarity and quality, largely thanks to its two stars.

22 Jump Street Release Date June 5, 2014 Director Phil Lord, Chris Miller Cast Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, Peter Stormare, Wyatt Russell, Amber Stevens, Jillian Bell Rating R Runtime 109

Rent on Amazon Prime

6 '21 Jump Street' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85%

Image via MGM

A cult classic in its own right, the highly-popular action comedy film 21 Jump Street follows two cops, Jenko and Schmidt, as they join the Jump Street unit and are tasked with going undercover at a high school to break up a drug ring. However, they soon realize that times change and high school is not the same as it was when they attended.

With an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes, this is one of Hill's highest-rated and most beloved films. 21 Jump Street was a smashing critical and commercial success, cementing Hill and Tatum as certified leads and launching a new generation of comedies.

21 Jump Street Release Date March 14, 2012 Director Phil Lord, Chris Miller Cast Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Dave Franco, Rob Riggle, DeRay Davis Rating R Runtime 109

Rent on Amazon Prime

5 'Hail, Caesar!' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 86%

Image via Universal Pictures

Following Eddie Mannix (Josh Brolin) in the 1950s as he tries to solve problems for filmmakers and stars at the studio Capitol Pictures, the movie Hail, Caesar! is a classic Coen Brothers satire. It features Jonah Hill in a small role as Joe Silverman, an agent who works at the studio. The main conflict in this film includes a character named Baird Whitlock getting kidnapped in costume for the upcoming film Hail, Caesar! and being held ransom for $100,000.

The film is highly rated, with 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, showing that it was a rather big success among critics. Like most of the Coen Brothers' comedies, Hail, Caesar! is satirical, slightly absurd, and full of black, wickedly intelligent comedy that will leave audiences laughing and thinking, often with only one scene.

Hail, Caesar! Release Date February 5, 2016 Director Ethan Coen, Joel Coen Cast Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Ralph Fiennes, Jonah Hill, David Krumholtz, Tilda Swinton Rating PG-13 Runtime 100

Watch on Hulu

4 'Django, Unchained' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 87%

Image via Columbia Pictures

Jonah Hill makes a surprisingly small cameo in Quentin Tarantino's film Django Unchained as Bag Head #2. The main plot concerns a slave named Django (Jamie Foxx), who begins to travel with a bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz) on his mission to hunt down wanted criminals in the South. Ultimately, they make their way to Calvin Candie's (Leonardo DiCaprio) plantation, where Django seeks to free his still enslaved wife, Broomhilda (Kerry Washington).

Django Unchained received near-universal praise for Tarantino's screenplay, stylish approach, and the cast's performances. Foxx, DiCaprio, and Waltz received particular praise, with the latter winning the 2013 Best Supporting Actor Oscar. Violet yet cathartic, Django Unchained ranks among the 21st century's best revisionist Westerns.

Django Unchained Release Date December 25, 2012 Director Quentin Tarantino Cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Christoph Waltz Rating R Runtime 165

Watch on Amazon Prime

3 'Superbad' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 88%

Image via Sony Pictures

Michael Cera and Jonah Hill play seniors in high school, Evan and Seth, in the film Superbad, and the two characters are looking forward to an upcoming graduation party. They believe this party will change their lives and help them break into the in-crowd to enjoy a night filled with booze and women. However, their plans ultimately get interrupted by two bored cops, Officer Slater (Bill Hader) and Officer Michaels (Seth Rogen).

Many consider Superbad a modern comedy classic. The film provided Hill and Cera with their breakthrough roles and cemented them as two of their generation's most promising performers. Hilarious and instantly quotable, Superbad is among the 21st century's best teen movies.

Superbad Release Date March 20, 2007 Director Greg Mottola Cast Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Seth Rogen, Martha MacIsaac Rating R Runtime 113

Watch on Netflix

2 'Knocked Up' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 89%

Image via Universal Pictures

Katherine Heigl stars in the romantic comedy Knocked Up as Alison, a rising journalist whose life gets majorly disrupted when she gets pregnant from a one-night stand with Ben (Seth Rogen), a carefree and undependable slacker. When she tells him the news, he is hesitant about the idea of becoming a father as the two contemplate their potential future together as parents and life partners.

Jonah Hill plays a supporting character, Jonah, one of Ben's friends and a stoner slacker who lives with Ben and does nothing with his time. Knocked Up was a critical and commercial success, turning Heigl and Rogen into A-listers and cementing director Judd Apatow as a comedic force to be reckoned with. The film has lost some of its luster since its initial release, but it remains one of Hill's most recognizable early efforts.

Knocked Up Release Date June 1, 2007 Director Judd Apatow Cast Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl, Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, Jason Segel, Jay Baruchel Rating R Runtime 129

Watch on Max

1 'Moneyball' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94%

Image via Sony Pictures

Based on the book by Michael Lewis, Moneyball is a sports drama film that follows the general manager of the Oakland A's, Billy (Brad Pitt), who is attempting to reinvent his team after he has an inspiring revelation. He plans to outsmart other ball clubs and lead his team to success. As part of his plan, he hires an Ivy League graduate named Peter, played by Jonah Hill, and the two of them begin to challenge old baseball traditions together. They start to hire unconventional and unwanted players, having faith in their talents despite their reputations.

Moneyball is undoubtedly Jonah Hill's highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes, with its impressive 94%. The actor delivers a career-best performance, resulting in a richly-earned Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Moneyball remains a celebrated sports drama, with many considering it among the all-time best movies about baseball.

Moneyball Release Date September 22, 2011 Director Bennett Miller Cast Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright, ​Chris Pratt2, Stephen Bishop Rating PG-13 Runtime 133

Watch on Amazon Prime

NEXT: 7 Essential Jonah Hill Performances, From 'Moneyball' to 'Superbad'