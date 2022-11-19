Jonah Hill gets a tad experimental in his latest directorial outing. His new documentary, Stutz — released on Netflix earlier this month — presents itself as a candid conversation between the director and his therapist, the eponymous Dr. Phil Stutz. However, it openly deconstructs that premise just as soon as it establishes it. The film ends up playing with several modes and styles. It is in part a bio-doc about Dr. Stutz's life, but it is also a participatory film, with Hill inserting himself as a crucial, primary subject. Meanwhile, it also dabbles in attempts at direct cinema, cinéma verité, and the quasi-avant-garde. This motley mix of forms is at times harmonious and at others chaotic, but that unpredictable blend ultimately serves the film's thematic purpose, demonstrating key parallels between the cinematic arts and mental health.

'Stutz' Abandons Gloss for Honesty

On the surface, Stutz has a strong emphasis on mental health, with the titular therapist sharing his essential philosophies on wellness. During the second scene, however, Hill reveals the farce behind the film: How the "candid conversation" has actually been shot over the course of two years, with makeup, green screens, and editing techniques providing the illusion of continuity. In a moment as dubiously unscripted as any other in the film, Hill expresses his desire to create something sincere, with less movie-magic refining the story he attempts to tell. As Hill jestingly paraphrases back to Stutz, "the worse it is, the better we did." In other words, since the project aims for honesty, the less glossy and purified it ends up, the more successful it is.

This balance between authenticity and illusion is something that all cinema — and especially documentary film — grapples with. On the far illusion end of the spectrum would be film with a strong artistic hand, something thoroughly scripted with heavy editing, special effects, or animation. Contrarily, on the far authentic side of the spectrum would be direct documentary, with no script, few subjects, sparing cuts, and little camera movement. Where a film lies on the spectrum has to do with how much the filmmaker decides to interfere with the medium's indexical relationship with reality. In Stutz, Hill wants to err on the side of authenticity, but also knows that total objectivity is unattainable.

Jonah Hill Turns Filmmaking into a Metaphor for Mental Health Exploration

Hill's desire for unreachable perfection holds significance beyond just the moviemaking process. It bridges the medium to the film's central theme of mental health. Just like how a film can never be truly objective, the human mind struggles to fully decipher one's true self. Even when not placed in front of a camera, people take on performative roles in different situations. Meanwhile, they willingly leave other elements of their identities on the cutting room floor. Hill expresses how he experiences this conundrum not just with his directorial decisions, but in his desire to uphold a strong self-image, while rejecting less desirable parts of his past.

As the film proceeds and Stutz shares his life's story, there are intermittent sequences of Hill talking about his own journey of self-acceptance, and Stutz walks him through the process. Stutz's essential philosophy consists of the fact that there are three constants in life: pain, inconsistency, and work. While these three constants are usually framed as negatives, Stutz poses that true happiness does not come from trying to avoid these inevitable realities, but in learning to embrace the process of navigating them. Doing so entails learning to love one's body, one's peers, and oneself. Hill and Stutz both become more open throughout the film, building these tools along with the gratitude to embrace their vulnerabilities. All the while, the documentary slowly seems to grow into itself, with Hill fretting less over the project's outcome and appreciating the process.

At least, this is what seems to be going on in the film. Some moments remain openly scripted, such as when Stutz claims he's going home, only to lie down on a bed conveniently located on the other side of the soundstage. However, the insights that Stutz articulates while lying on that bed are more questionable — Are they scripted? Or are they earnest? As it is with any documentary, the audience can endlessly question the degree to which these elements are embellished. While most of the hard information presented throughout the film is factual, the average viewer can never really know just how sincere the two subjects are being,

Such is the nature of life, though. One can never completely know one's true self. Everyone wears their own mask and plays a part riddled with differing degrees of inauthenticity. Stutz's main message is that such inauthenticity is a fundamental part of the human experience, and it is more important to recognize and come to terms with that inauthenticity than avoid it altogether. Like any good artist, Hill harnesses his medium's tools to expound that message, illustrating how filmmaking and a director's constant pursuit of perfection is an astute metaphor for traversing one's mental health and perhaps finding inner peace through the final cut.