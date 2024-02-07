The Big Picture Jonah is a movie about a child who allegedly gets abducted by aliens, and two journalists trying to uncover the truth.

The trailer reveals an eerie atmosphere and raises questions about the mother's involvement in her son's alleged abduction.

The movie is written and directed by Ben Van Kleek, and features a cast that includes Alaina Huffman, Osric Chau, and Tahmoh Penikett.

Next month, Gravitas Ventures is bringing an extraterrestrial mystery to audiences with their upcoming feature Jonah. Set to release on March 12, the movie centers on a young boy in the aftermath of an alleged alien abduction. However, the pair of journalists investigating his case have other ideas about what really happened. Ahead of Jonah's release, Collider is excited to exclusively debut the official trailer. Jonah features a mini-reunion with stars Alaina Huffman (Riverdale, Stargate Universe), Osric Chau (Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency), and Tahmoh Penikett (Battlestar Galactica). Prior to the feature, the trio was also known for their recurring roles in the CW series Supernatural, which ran for 15 seasons.

Jonah revolves around its title character, a child who allegedly gets abducted by aliens. As such, his mother, Margot, enlists the help of two journalists named Ozzie and Darren, who investigate supernatural cases — and they're determined to find the truth no matter what. However, as they work on Jonah's case, Ozzie begins to struggle with his own painful memories. While he does, he becomes increasingly skeptical about Margot's story.

The trailer kicks off on an eerie tone, focusing on Jonah who seems to be in mild distress following his supposed abduction. Despite what Margot says, Ozzie is immediately against the case, drawing the supernatural line at aliens (among other high-profile legends). Still, he indulges her while maintaining his skepticism. Throughout the trailer, there are brief flashes of some strange occurrence, though what specifically remains a mystery. It's apparent that something has happened to Jonah, but things take a darker turn when Ozzie suggests that Margot may be the one who hurt her son. As he tries to get clearer answers, things only become more complicated.

Who Worked on 'Jonah'?

Close

Jonah is directed by Ben Van Kleek, who makes his feature debut with the movie, he co-wrote the film with Trevor Vandelac. Prior to the feature, Kleek has worked on short films and other videos in various capacities. In addition to Huffman, Chau, and Penikett, Jonah also features Ken Kirby, who has appeared in features including This Time and They Live in the Grey, and television shows such as Dynasty and Good Trouble. Additionally, Jonah stars Lincoln Huffman, Matthew Lee Kwen, Katrina Kaevich, James Kingstone, and Cindy Au Yeung, who works primarily in the editorial department, with credits for Blaze and the Monster Machines, Day of the Dead, Itsy Bitsy Spider, and more.

Jonah releases on March 12. Watch the trailer in the player above.