New Jersey brother-band Jonas Brothers are currently in the midst of celebrating their 20th anniversary and they have just ramped celebrations up a notch with the release of their brand new single "Love Me to Heaven."

Co-written by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Justin Tranter, the anthemic love song blends their addictive, nostalgic pop vocal with a delicious melody and vocal acrobatics in the form of extreme high notes, that Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas have become famed for. The upbeat 80s-inspired track hears the brothers sing: “Could give me everything, but it ain't enough, you can't put a price on the human touch. I could be down, but you love me to heaven. Turns out the Northern Lights don't impress me much, guess I'm just a fool for the human touch, I could be down, but you love me to heaven, love me to heaven babe." It also embraces the power of a choir in line with the religious connotations of "heaven" adding a delectable harmony to the song.

The Jonas Brothers Announce Upcoming Tour, JONAS20: Living The Dream

The song comes as part of the group's epic celebration of two decades in music. Hot off the heels of the song's release, the group also announced they will be hitting the road again in honor of their milestone. The JONAS20: Living The Dream Tour will kick off at MetLife Stadium in their hometown of New Jersey on August 10 with more details to follow over the weekend. The name of the tour pulls inspiration from the band's epic trajectory, from performing in local malls in New Jersey to selling out stadiums around the world. In line with this, the name could hint at a more nostalgic set being on the cards with potentially a deeper dive into their youthful back catalog.

As well as the brand-new tour announcement and a promise of more original Jonas Brothers music, the group has vowed to release a live concert album, a soundtrack, brand new solo offerings, and, of course, a holiday movie too. The next big item on the checklist is the group's epic one-day convention on March 23, titled JONASCON. Also held in New Jersey, at the American Dream mall, the immersive experience will include live performances from the group and special guests including Joe's group DNCE, All-American Rejects, their younger brother Franklin Jonas, Q&A panels, a live DJ set, a Jonas-themed museum, a Camp Rock bar and live experiences for die-hard fans to indulge in. The band is also expected to release a host of dates for their Jonas 20 tour at the convention.

More exciting announcements are expected to follow. Stay tuned at Collider for updates. In the meantime, you can listen to their brand new track "Love Me to Heaven" above.